These are the must have best Tech Gifts for the gadget obsessed

From the wireless headphones to speakers with built in Alexa and fitness trackers to hair straighteners these are the best tech gifts for 2019.
Best tech for the home
Dyson, Pure Hot + Cool, £549
Not only can you heat or cool your space but you can purify it too. This clever fan senses pollution, captures all the bad stuff and purifies with patented Air Multiplier technology. The ultimate gift for tech lovers.
Fitness trackers
FitBit Versa 2, £199.99
The voice enabled smartwatch that makes it easier to stay motivated and on track with all your fitness needs.
Oura Heritage Ring
Prince Harry is known to wear one of these and if it’s good enough for the Duke, it’s good enough for us. Smaller and sleeker than a chunky tracker bracelet, these stylish Finnish rings are packed with a ton of sensors and other tech. The Oura ring tracks your activity, sleep and keeps tabs on everything from your body temperature, steps and even your breathing. Available in several different shades, it’s a pretty nifty piece of tech and syncs to an app on your phone.
Rings start at £279, available at Oura
Hair dryers
Men’s Hair Dryer and Styling Kit by Heist of London, £79
The sleek design is just one of the reasons we love this hair dryer. The others? It is high powered and dries hair fast. And, this kit comes with a very handy little brush and travel bag. Doesn’t get much better IMHO.
Hair straighteners
ghd Gold – Glacial Blue Professional Styler
A great hair styler is a total investment piece and luckily, ghd’s released a luxe icy blue version of their best-selling product. Designed to both curl, straighten and keep your hair looking smooth and sleek, it’s as tech-forward as they come with two heat sensors to optimise the temperature.
Priced at £139, available at lookfantastic
Tech teen gifts
Google Stadia, £119
The future of gaming. A new gaming platform from Google.
Lucky Voice Karaoke Machine, Party Pack, £54.99
Never let the party end. Bring it home and plug in for all your favourite tracks to sing away to your heart’s content. You’ll probably want to buy a second mic for those classic duet moments.
Super Mario Party
Nintendo stans have been waiting a long time for this classic party game and it’s finally dropped. If you thought Mario Kart could get competitive, you’ve obviously never given Mario Party a go as you’ll have to compete with one another to win mini games and collect the most stars.
Priced at £49.99, available at Nintendo
Sega Mega Drive Mini, £69.99
With 40 legendary games (Sonic the Hedgehog, Ecco the Dolphin etc) loaded on the mini console, there are hours of fun ahead.
Fender, American Ultra Stratocaster guitar, £1859
For serious musicians, the most advanced electric guitars from Fender make for the ultimate gift.
The Best Speakers
Bose, Portable Home Speaker, £329.95
Excellent sound quality and super stylish and sleek design typical of Bose. A real treat.
Buy Now.
Marshall, Kilburn II speaker, £269.99
We’re particularly enamoured with the retro design from Marshall. And, the sound quality is second to none. Comes in black, white and Burgundy. Looks super chic on your shelf.
Buy Now.
Tech gifts for kids
littleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit
It doesn’t get much cooler than this. This Avengers-themed kit both teaches kids how to code and make their own superhero identity a reality. It syncs up to an app which will help walk them through step by step how to assemble the electronic building blocks to create circuits and bring cool new powers to life.
Priced at £149.99, available at Amazon
Tech gifts under £50
Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker with Alexa
Ever wanted to channel your inner Tony Stark and have your own computerised butler? Amazon’s upgraded their voice-controlled speaker and it’s enabled with Alexa, their digital assistant. If you give her a shout, she’ll be able to do things like help you stream music from Spotify, check the weather, set alarms and even work with your other smart home products if you’ve got them.
Latest Stories
Priced at £49.99, available at Amazon
The Best Gifts for Tech Lovers
GoPro, HERO8 Black Bundle, £379.99
The ultimate gift for outdoor enthusiasts and thrill seekers.
Buy Now.
Mophie power station plus 600 Universal Battery with Lightning Connector, £69.95
Packing an impressive 20 hours of extra life in here (around 4 charges) this handy Mophie power station with integrated Lightning cable is a real game changer.
£69.95 from Apple.
Brüush, Black Electric Toothbrush Kit, £52
Brüush Toothkit comes with 3 brush heads, charging stand and travel case.
LG WK7 Speaker, £199
Red Dead Redemption 2, £49.99 at Amazon
This has been easily one of the most anticipated games of the year and honestly, it's pretty mammoth. Created by the same team behind Grand Theft Auto, it's a Western style shoot 'em up that's being well-received by critics all over.
Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away and TruePet AZ950UKT, £399.99
Ember Mug² (14 oz), £129.95
If like me, you leave your hot beverages flying solo for hours, only remembering about them when they’re stone cold, this genius smart mug is for you. Set your preferred drinking temp via the app, then your Ember will maintain your drink, at your perfect temperature for up to 80 minutes. It’s changed my working life for the better.
Instax mini LiPlay, £129
The most genius addition to the Instax range? We think so. Aside from being super portable, you can use this hybrid instant camera to print photos straight from your phone, apply frames & filters, plus add sound to your photos. We’re sold…
Crosley x UO Keepsake Embossed Portable Vinyl Record Player, £100 at Urban Outfitters
There's nothing quite like hearing your favourite tunes on vinyl. This gorgeous record player not only sounds dreamy, it'll also look gorgeous on a side table.
Spring Botanicals 2 iPhone XS Max Cases, £35 at Casetify
This super cute floral case comes with military grade shock protection, so if your pal's a little clumsy it'll keep their phone chic AND safe. Also available for phones.