These are the must have best Tech Gifts for the gadget obsessed

From the wireless headphones to speakers with built in Alexa and fitness trackers to hair straighteners these are the best tech gifts for 2019.

Best tech for the home



Not only can you heat or cool your space but you can purify it too. This clever fan senses pollution, captures all the bad stuff and purifies with patented Air Multiplier technology. The ultimate gift for tech lovers.

Fitness trackers



The voice enabled smartwatch that makes it easier to stay motivated and on track with all your fitness needs.

Prince Harry is known to wear one of these and if it’s good enough for the Duke, it’s good enough for us. Smaller and sleeker than a chunky tracker bracelet, these stylish Finnish rings are packed with a ton of sensors and other tech. The Oura ring tracks your activity, sleep and keeps tabs on everything from your body temperature, steps and even your breathing. Available in several different shades, it’s a pretty nifty piece of tech and syncs to an app on your phone.

Rings start at £279, available at Oura

Hair dryers



The sleek design is just one of the reasons we love this hair dryer. The others? It is high powered and dries hair fast. And, this kit comes with a very handy little brush and travel bag. Doesn’t get much better IMHO.

Hair straighteners

A great hair styler is a total investment piece and luckily, ghd’s released a luxe icy blue version of their best-selling product. Designed to both curl, straighten and keep your hair looking smooth and sleek, it’s as tech-forward as they come with two heat sensors to optimise the temperature.

Priced at £139, available at lookfantastic

Tech teen gifts

The future of gaming. A new gaming platform from Google.

Never let the party end. Bring it home and plug in for all your favourite tracks to sing away to your heart’s content. You’ll probably want to buy a second mic for those classic duet moments.

Nintendo stans have been waiting a long time for this classic party game and it’s finally dropped. If you thought Mario Kart could get competitive, you’ve obviously never given Mario Party a go as you’ll have to compete with one another to win mini games and collect the most stars.

Priced at £49.99, available at Nintendo

With 40 legendary games (Sonic the Hedgehog, Ecco the Dolphin etc) loaded on the mini console, there are hours of fun ahead.

For serious musicians, the most advanced electric guitars from Fender make for the ultimate gift.

The Best Speakers



Excellent sound quality and super stylish and sleek design typical of Bose. A real treat.

We’re particularly enamoured with the retro design from Marshall. And, the sound quality is second to none. Comes in black, white and Burgundy. Looks super chic on your shelf.

Tech gifts for kids

It doesn’t get much cooler than this. This Avengers-themed kit both teaches kids how to code and make their own superhero identity a reality. It syncs up to an app which will help walk them through step by step how to assemble the electronic building blocks to create circuits and bring cool new powers to life.

Priced at £149.99, available at Amazon

Tech gifts under £50

Ever wanted to channel your inner Tony Stark and have your own computerised butler? Amazon’s upgraded their voice-controlled speaker and it’s enabled with Alexa, their digital assistant. If you give her a shout, she’ll be able to do things like help you stream music from Spotify, check the weather, set alarms and even work with your other smart home products if you’ve got them.

Priced at £49.99, available at Amazon

The Best Gifts for Tech Lovers



The ultimate gift for outdoor enthusiasts and thrill seekers.

Packing an impressive 20 hours of extra life in here (around 4 charges) this handy Mophie power station with integrated Lightning cable is a real game changer.

£69.95 from Apple.

Brüush Toothkit comes with 3 brush heads, charging stand and travel case.

