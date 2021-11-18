What I’ve learnt in my years as a beauty editor is that beauty presents always go down well. Luxury candles are the ideal hostess gift, the best red lipstick always cheers someone up and beauty advent calendars are guaranteed to make you look super generous.
So every year when I start my Christmas shopping, I always ensure that I make a pit stop at Space NK because I know that I can cover off multiple friends and family members in one place.
This year, I will start my Christmas shopping on Tuesday 23rd November precisely. Why? Because that’s when the Space NK Black Friday sale starts. And there’s up to 25% off across loads of brands.
Space NK Black Friday deals: Quicklinks
- up to 35% off gifts under £30
- up to 25% off gifts under £50
- up to 25% off gift sets
- up to 25% off fragrance
- up to 25% off stocking fillers
I’ve already started my shopping list and it looks a little bit like this…
Drunk Elephant Kissy Face Skin Kit – The BabyFacial Routine –
was £74, will be £55.50 | Space NK
My best friend is Drunk Elephant obsessed, she’s also constantly on the quest for glowier and brighter skin. Two birds, one stone.
Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara –
was £29, will be £21.75 | Space NK
Each of my sister-in-laws is getting this in their stockings. It’s the ideal mascara – the perfect inky black that separates lashes, whilst adding volume and length.
Paula’s Choice Refined and Radiant Box – was £56, will be £42 | Space NK
This one is for my husband. Because if I have to listen to him talk about his breakouts and dull skin any longer I’m going to scream. (FYI, I have recommended a skincare routine to him many times.)
Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials –
was £60, will be £45 | Space NK
This one is for me. I always make sure I buy myself a present from Space NK. The Olaplex treatment has been a favourite of mine forever, but this year my hair has pretty much given up on me so I am more dependent on it than ever.
Space NK Shimmering Spice Candle –
was £26, will be £19.50 | Space NK
I’m staying at my in-laws for Christmas this year and my mother-in-law goes all out. So to thank her for taking care of us all, I will give her this festive candle when we arrive. This is by far one of the best Christmas candles – it smells divine. And with the discount, it will come in under £20.
I’m going to keep adding to this list, as this is one cracker of Black Friday sale.
Join me, won’t you?