Fine, I admit it: I was wrong.
It’s the final day of Prime Day 2021, and with incredible deals across everything from beauty to fancy bog roll, it looks like Amazon are sending this year’s sale out with a bang.
And while I’ve already filled my basket with enough skincare, booze and Yankee Candles to last me a lifetime, there’s one Prime Day purchase that I’ve been mulling over for the past two years and counting: a Kindle.
As a book lover, I’ve always been skeptical of eReaders – don’t they take the fun out of browsing the shelves of a bookshop? Won’t I miss actually turning the pages? Well, I’m pleased to confirm that once lockdown hit and I couldn’t just pop into my local bookshop, all my previous snobbery and purist smugness went out the window, and I was left feeling sincerely sorry for myself.
So I’m finally biting the bullet and buying a Kindle. There, I admit it: I was wrong and everyone who’s had one for the past decade was right. Because not only can you download new releases instantly, books are cheaper and you can take them everywhere with you (something that’s sure to prove somewhat of a lifesaver, given that I move flats around once a year).
Oh, and I did I mention that I’m getting it for over 30% off for Prime Day? OK, so maybe I’m still a little smug.
Here are the Prime Day Kindle deals to snap up before midnight tonight. (I’m opting for the Paperwhite.)
Kindle Paperwhite, 8GB –
was £119.99, now £79.99 (save 33%)
Waterproof, with a glare-free display and a single battery charge that lasts for weeks, the Kindle Paperwhite is now £40 off until midnight tonight – and it’s going straight in my basket. It now also comes with Audible, so I can pair it with Bluetooth headphones and listen to books on my commute. I knew it would take a very special e-reader for me to become a convert, and this one’s ticking all the boxes.
Kindle Paperwhite, 32GB –
was £149.99, now £109.99 (save 27%)
This one has all the aforementioned benefits of the Paperwhite, but with more storage – making it the perfect pick for magazine and comic lovers. Now a brilliant £40 off until midnight, this is one of the best Prime Day Kindle deals we’ve seen, so don’t miss out.
Kindle –
was £69.99, now £49.99 (save 29%) View deal
You can’t beat a classic. For the rest of today only, Amazon are offering their beloved original Kindle for £20 off and frankly, it’s worth every penny. It now comes with a built-in front light that’s been purpose-built for reading, so you’ll be able to read comfortably for hours at a time.
Kindle Paperwhite 8GB Essentials Bundle –
was £172.97, now £122.97 (save £50)
Now an amazing £50 off until midnight, this bundle gives you a Kindle Paperwhite, as well as a chic leather case and power adaptor for the best possible eReader experience.
