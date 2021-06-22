Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Fine, I admit it: I was wrong.

It’s the final day of Prime Day 2021, and with incredible deals across everything from beauty to fancy bog roll, it looks like Amazon are sending this year’s sale out with a bang.

And while I’ve already filled my basket with enough skincare, booze and Yankee Candles to last me a lifetime, there’s one Prime Day purchase that I’ve been mulling over for the past two years and counting: a Kindle.

As a book lover, I’ve always been skeptical of eReaders – don’t they take the fun out of browsing the shelves of a bookshop? Won’t I miss actually turning the pages? Well, I’m pleased to confirm that once lockdown hit and I couldn’t just pop into my local bookshop, all my previous snobbery and purist smugness went out the window, and I was left feeling sincerely sorry for myself.

So I’m finally biting the bullet and buying a Kindle. There, I admit it: I was wrong and everyone who’s had one for the past decade was right. Because not only can you download new releases instantly, books are cheaper and you can take them everywhere with you (something that’s sure to prove somewhat of a lifesaver, given that I move flats around once a year).

Oh, and I did I mention that I’m getting it for over 30% off for Prime Day? OK, so maybe I’m still a little smug.

Here are the Prime Day Kindle deals to snap up before midnight tonight. (I’m opting for the Paperwhite.)