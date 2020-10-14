My house is about to be filled with Yankee Candles thanks to all the Prime Day deals

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Who doesn’t love a Yankee Candle – especially when they’re on offer as part of Amazon Prime Day 2020?

The popular candles offer a burst of sweet scents, and the large jars burn for up to 150 hours. With scents like the classic Pink Sands, the iconic Warm Cashmere and the utterly delicious Vanilla Cupcake, there’s something for everyone – whether you want to feel calm and cosy or enjoy the smell of baking without doing the work.

Yankee Candle uses authentic ingredients and premium wax, and the long lasting large jars not only smell great but look great, too. They have a 100% natural fibre cotton wick for an even burn, and they’re currently on offer – with some boasting a 46% discount.

That’s almost half price, people.

Looks like my house is about to be filled with Yankee Candles (and all my friends and family will be getting one for Christmas too).

So which scents are currently on offer? Take a look – but be quick, because the deals only last until midnight tonight!

Deals in full

Yankee Candle Cranberry Ice (Large), now £12.89 (was £23.99)



This tart and sweet scent with tangy red fruits making is perfectly placed in the living room, and will last for up to 150 hours. With 46% off, you’re saving £11.10 on this classic candle. View deal

Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake (Large), now £13.89 (was £23.99)



This absolute classic is on the list, too – hurrah! If you haven’t tried it yet, then you’ll want to. Think rich, creamy vanilla cupcakes with a dash of lemon and buttery icing. The dream (especially when you’re over actually baking). Save £10.10 – that’s 42% off this iconic scent. View deal

Yankee Candle A Calm and Quiet Place (Large), now £12.89 (was £23.99)



If you’re looking for a candle that will soothe your soul, this is the one. With notes of jasmine, patchouli and warm amber musk, this is the perfect solution to a busy day. So light it, put your feet up, and relaaax. Save 46% and £11.10. View deal

Yankee Candle Pink Sands (Large), now £13.99 (was £23.99)



Ahh, holidays. How we miss them. Well you can transport yourself to a tropical island from the comfort of your sofa with this bright citrus mix with sweet florals and spicy vanilla. Treat yourself whilst also saving £10 and 42%. View deal

Yankee Candle Warm Cashmere (Large), now £12.89 (was £23.99)



A luxury hug in a jar? Yes please. This calming sandalwood and exotic patchouli scent is a fan favourite, and for good reason. Wrap yourself up in a blanket and let these soft notes do the work. I’ll take the 46% discount and the £11.10 saving, thank you. View deal

Yankee Candle Snowflake Cookie (Large), now £14.99 (was £23.99)



This Amazon best seller is the perfect mix of cookies and sugary pink icing. The perfect scent for Christmas as the days and nights get cooler? We think so. Perhaps the homeliest aroma you could wish for. Oh, and with a £9 (38%) saving, why would you say no? View deal.

These deals are just scent-sational, right?

