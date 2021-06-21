Thousands of people are buying this aloe vera toilet roll on Amazon right now

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is well under way, and people are buying some pretty interesting things. We’re talking everything from Le Creuset pots to sex toys and gin.

There’s no denying it, they’re either planning the most questionable party ever, or they’re stocking up on the essentials in view of a potential fourth lockdown.

Toilet roll deals – quick links:

The dead giveaway is the thousands of loo rolls customers have been stocking up on today, perhaps they haven’t forgotten the big loo roll drought of 2020, aka when everyone lost their s**t and ransacked every supermarket in the country for bog roll and pasta.

Seriously though, we’re keeping everything crossed for no more lockdowns, but we know a good deal when we see one, and saving on a such a staple is just common sense.

There are plenty of deals about, but the big standout is the Andrex Aloe Vera 54 pack for just £16.79. That is a hefty 30% off. Now that is some serious ply for your butt. Plus it’s Aloe Vera, so you know it’ll be extra soft on your skin.