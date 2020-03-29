Kate Middleton just shared a rare picture of inside her home and we’re loving it

That book collection though...

Ever wanted to be a nosy fly on the wall inside of the royal family’s homes? Us too. From the Kensington Palace apartent that’s home to the Cambridges, to the £3 million home Meghan and Harry are reportedly planning to build, we bet there’s some serious interior goals going on there.

Fortunately enough our curiosity has been satisfied just a little, thanks to a recent post on the Kensington Royal Instagram account.

In a post on new guidance to support those struggling with their mental health during these tricky times, Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a couple of pictures inside their home.

The Duchess of Cambridge is pictured on the phone at her desk, which is complete with a selection of illustrated books from the Penguin clothbound classics range.

Speaking about the new guidance published by Public Health England and the Every Mind Matters campaign, the couple said: ‘It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being.

View this post on Instagram

Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time. Last week ☎️ The Duke spoke to @mindcharity CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roche, CEO of @_place2be. Today Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak; take a look at our Story or visit the link in our bio 📱 to find out more. Speaking about the new guidance, The Duke and Duchess said: • “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. • By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead”. • The Government has also announced a grant for @MindCharity to help fund their services for people struggling with their mental wellbeing during this time.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.’

In these difficult, troubling and slightly weird times, we’re so glad to see this support for services that support our mental wellbeing.

(Side note, we’re also really into that M&S trouser suit.)

