Kate Middleton just shared a rare picture of inside her home and we’re loving it

That book collection though...

Ever wanted to be a nosy fly on the wall inside of the royal family’s homes? Us too. From the Kensington Palace apartent that’s home to the Cambridges, to the £3 million home Meghan and Harry are reportedly planning to build, we bet there’s some serious interior goals going on there.

Fortunately enough our curiosity has been satisfied just a little, thanks to a recent post on the Kensington Royal Instagram account.

In a post on new guidance to support those struggling with their mental health during these tricky times, Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a couple of pictures inside their home.

The Duchess of Cambridge is pictured on the phone at her desk, which is complete with a selection of illustrated books from the Penguin clothbound classics range.

Speaking about the new guidance published by Public Health England and the Every Mind Matters campaign, the couple said: ‘It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being.

‘By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.’

In these difficult, troubling and slightly weird times, we’re so glad to see this support for services that support our mental wellbeing.

(Side note, we’re also really into that M&S trouser suit.)