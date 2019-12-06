For a magical Christmas why not buy one of these decadent hampers?

Marie Claire's guide to the best hampers to buy this Christmas...

As we creep ever closer to Christmas day and the hours scrolling through the internet’s tireless minefield begin increasing – whilst the Amazon deliveries flood in thick and fast – you start to wonder if all this goggle-eyed hassle is worth it.

Lucky for you, the Marie Claire elves have been working their magic once again to give you chance to actually spend time with your loved ones. Because somehow, we don’t believe Saint Nick would be best pleased if he knew quite how much Christmas-induced anxiety floats about in the lead up to this day. Rest assured, it needn’t be so stressful – and if you’re still having doubts, refer back to our gift guides for him, her and couples.

But if you’re truly struggling with ideas on what to bring to a festive party this year and fear a box of chocolates might just not be enough, then why not impress your host with one of these oh-so-indulgent hampers? From affordable to hyper decadent, we have created a gift guide tailored to your every need.

From Yorkshire biscuits and tea to a whole hamper dedicated to Boxing Day brunch – and gift set full of luxurious beauty products – there really is a little something for everyone. Opt for The Wolseley’s monochrome ensemble for something as aesthetically beautiful as it is delicious, or if you’re keen to imbue the Christmas spirit simply – but nevertheless in the best way possible – then Hotel Chocolat have got you covered. With a hamper brimming at the seams with delicious chocolate treats, Yule regret not getting one (sorry not sorry). Or, try Ottolenghi’s ravishing box of goodies and the ever indulgent cheese hamper from Harrods for the ultimate feast.

Christmas is a time for sharing and these hampers will help you do exactly that. Whether gifted to your Christmas host or bought to enjoy en-famille, these beautifully curated hampers are a true signifier of festive magic.