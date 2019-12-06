The best gifts to buy your couple friends this year

Couple's gifting made easy..

Buying Christmas presents for a friend is one thing but their other half too? Impossible.

We all understand the struggle when, come December, the Christmas parties start to roll in like a series of crashing waves; a yearly novelty which we’re still not entirely sure how to navigate. Both simultaneously exciting and draining, the one thing we lament more than ever is the appropriation of the perfect gift.

And with each year, comes a new couple. A new beau for your bestie, a new woman to welcome into the clique and a new man to grind your teeth at every time he refers to your impenetrable singleness as ‘the best years of your life’. Fret not. As you spend time contorting your face into a suitably authentic I’m-so-happy-for-you grimace, we here at Marie Claire have found you an equally suitable gift to accompany it.

From The Pickle Juice cocktail book filled with innovative cocktail and smoothie recipes to keep you going throughout the new year to Anissa Kermiche’s gorgeous ceramic vase – and Dyptique’s eclectic array of scented candles – our handpicked collection of gifts will have your host couple go weak at the knees.

If chocolate is what you’re after then why not get your hands on Quality Street’s Strawberry Cream box (or maybe just keep this one for yourself?) – or to add some festive cheer opt for Zara’s cherry wreath. The textured dried fruit and deep red colour all packaged into a Christmas inspired bagel definitely ticks the box for appropriate yuletide offering.

Really wanting to please? Three words. De’Longhi coffee machine. This delicious robot will craft the perfect coffee every morning, afternoon – and if you’re really wild – evening too. So why not bypass the small gestures and go full pelt with your generosity this year, it will most definitely be worth it.

You are welcome.