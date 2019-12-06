The best gifts to buy your couple friends this year

Couple's gifting made easy..
Buying Christmas presents for a friend is one thing but their other half too? Impossible.
We all understand the struggle when, come December, the Christmas parties start to roll in like a series of crashing waves; a yearly novelty which we’re still not entirely sure how to navigate. Both simultaneously exciting and draining, the one thing we lament more than ever is the appropriation of the perfect gift.
And with each year, comes a new couple. A new beau for your bestie, a new woman to welcome into the clique and a new man to grind your teeth at every time he refers to your impenetrable singleness as ‘the best years of your life’. Fret not. As you spend time contorting your face into a suitably authentic I’m-so-happy-for-you grimace, we here at Marie Claire have found you an equally suitable gift to accompany it.
From The Pickle Juice cocktail book filled with innovative cocktail and smoothie recipes to keep you going throughout the new year to Anissa Kermiche’s gorgeous ceramic vase – and Dyptique’s eclectic array of scented candles – our handpicked collection of gifts will have your host couple go weak at the knees.
If chocolate is what you’re after then why not get your hands on Quality Street’s Strawberry Cream box (or maybe just keep this one for yourself?) – or to add some festive cheer opt for Zara’s cherry wreath. The textured dried fruit and deep red colour all packaged into a Christmas inspired bagel definitely ticks the box for appropriate yuletide offering.
Really wanting to please? Three words. De’Longhi coffee machine. This delicious robot will craft the perfect coffee every morning, afternoon – and if you’re really wild – evening too. So why not bypass the small gestures and go full pelt with your generosity this year, it will most definitely be worth it.
You are welcome.
Chapel Down Pinot Noir Gin, £35
Not just any pink gin, this wholly Instagrammable bottle packs an aromatic punch and is the perfect simple, yet stylish, Christmas cocktail – just add tonic.
Pickle Juice: A revolutionary approach to making better cocktails and drinks book, £9.35
Pickles and fermented foods have long been understood to have huge health benefits. This book showcases over 50 innovative recipes for cocktails and health drinks to kickstart your new year.
Anthropologie hanging basket, £98
This handcrafted wire frame is a beautiful addition to any wall.
De’Longhi La Specialista coffee machine, £719.99
Life is too short for below-par coffee.
Angelo Set of 4 Ball Martini Glasses, £25
Martini mix at the ready, MADE's set of 4 faceted martini glasses make every drink you pour a party. Industrial mixed with a little Art Deco, Angelo's brass ball bases bring the glam – whether you're hosting hoards of people or having a quiet drink for two.
Richard Brendon hand-cut large glass decanter, £255
Cut with tiny diamonds around the base which beautifully catch the light, this is a more of a statement than present.
Nordstrom ceramic soup spoon, £43.64
With its shiny metallic finish, this spoon is a beautiful original gift.
Anissa Kermiche ceramic vase, £410
A contemporary ceramic vase in gorgeous green. Breast be getting one.
Crabtree & Evelyn raw instinct rock diffuser set, £53.50
Add a few drops of oil to the lava stones and allow your nostrils to be filled with the scent of relaxation.
John Lewis & Partners Diptyque mini candles, £120
A set of 12 deliciously scented candles, perfect for the couples who like a good night in.
David Yarrow photography book, £139
Capturing stunning photgraphs from around the world, this book highlights the beauty of some of the world’s most endangered species. What's more, all royalties will be donated to conservation charity, Tusk in the UK.
House of Hackney cobra brass bookends, £395
Hand painted in gold, green and black tones to emphasise the real scales of a cobra.
La Cucina make your own sourdough bread kit, £18.50
Complete with a rattan proofing basket, muslin cloth and an authentic sourdough bread mix.
Trove mini cushion, £45
Made of 100% silk and filled with organic lavender for a restful night's sleep.
Zara home red garland, £19.99
A Christmas garland with cherries, how festive.
Pro East/West Santoku & Diamond Fingers™Set, £49.99
These kitchen knives have the ability to up your cooking game ten fold. They look great, have a super sharp blade plus the set comes complete with a compact diamond fingers knife sharpener for prolonged blade life.
Chapel Down Three Graces sparkling wine, £35
Quality Street Giant Strawberry
For the strawberry cream lovers out there..