Emily in Paris' unusual casting for season five is going viral

Emily in Paris season four is officially on its way, with the highly-anticipated next instalment coming to Netflix in two parts, the first on August 15th and the second on September 12th.

EIP viewers have been counting down the days to find out what Emily is up to this season - whether she and Gabriel will finally get together, if she will get back together with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount is officially back for season four), and whether Camille and Gabriel will become parents.

There's a lot that the season three finale left up in the air, and from potential plot lines and filming locations (season four is heading to Rome), to the delayed release date, it's all anyone has been able to talk about.

"This season does not disappoint and I can't wait to show you all what Emily's been up to, where she travels, and of course, what she wears," Lily Collins has explained of the upcoming season. "Mark your calendars and get ready for another wild ride..."

(Image credit: Netflix / Emily in Paris)

It was actually Emily in Paris season five that made the most headlines this week, as an unexpected detail was revealed.

Casting for the fifth instalment seems to have begun early, with a season five role in Emily in Paris auctioned off at Cannes Film Festival.

Yes, really.

The walk-on role in the fifth season of the Netflix show was auctioned off at the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival, with the sale overseen on stage by Winnie Harlow and Paris Jackson.

The winning bid - a whopping €250,000s - secured the season five role, and an invitation to the season four Emily in Paris premiere in Los Angeles, with the money that was raised donated to research to end HIV and AIDS.

Season five has not yet been announced by Netflix, but it was confirmed by the presenters on-stage that filming was scheduled to begin in mid 2025.

We officially cannot wait for this.

We will continue to update this story.