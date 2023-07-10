Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the woman of the moment, and with her sell-out Eras tour and the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), the 33-year-old is all anyone can talk about.

From Taylor defending her ex boyfriend at a recent concert to the leaked text chain between the Blank Space singer and her close friend Lorde, it is her friendships and relationships that get the world talking the most - and this week was no exception.

As Taylor released the re-recorded version of her 2010 album, Speak Now, this week, she included six new songs "from the vault". And one entitled "When Emma Falls in Love" is going viral.

The popularity of the song is of course partly down to being beautifully written and sung by our girl Tay, but it has made the most news for a fan theory behind it, with the internet convinced that the "Emma" in question is actually A-list actress Emma Stone.

"'Cause she's the kind of book that you can't put down, like if Cleopatra grew up in a small town," reads the lyrics of the chorus. "And all the bad boys would be good boys if they only had a chance to love her. And to tell you the truth, sometimes I wish I was her."

The two A-listers are known to be old friends and were said to be especially close at the time this would have been written. But the main proof that Swifties have is a line from one of the verses, where Taylor refers to the Emma in question as "Little Miss Sunshine" - a possible reference to one of Emma Stone's most iconic scenes from Easy A - where she sings along to Natasha Bedingfield's song Pocketful of Sunshine.

"When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom, jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong," reads the lyrics. "She waits and takes her time 'cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it's gonna rain".

Fans were already convinced of "Emma"'s identity, particularly seeing as Taylor herself attended the Easy A premiere in support of her close pal Emma. And now, Taylor appears to have confirmed the rumours, telling fans that the song was written about "one of [her] best friends".

Well this is lovely.

