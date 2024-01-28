Here's what we know so far about this year's BRIT award nominations

Awards season is officially upon us, and while the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards have kicked off the celebrations around film, we're here for the musical recognitions.

Yes, the Grammy's and the Brit Awards are within sight, with the latter releasing its nominations just this week.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware - you name it, they were nominated, including 26-year-old singer-songwriter Raye who landed a record-breaking seven nominations, becoming the first artist to receive that many in a single year.

“I am currently a mess of overwhelming emotions and confusion as to how this even happened to be honest," Raye explained of her new record, with the internet unsurprisingly tipping her as the biggest winner of the night.

Here's what we know so far about the 2024 Brit award nominations...

British album of the year

Blur, The Ballad of Darren

J Hus, Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz, No Thank You

Raye, My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers, Heavy Heavy

British artist of the year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

British group

Blur

Chase and Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

New artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye

Yussef Dayes

Song of the year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, Miracle

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe, Prada

Central Cee, Let Go

Central Cee and Dave, Sprinter

Dua Lipa, Dance the Night

Ed Sheeran, Eyes Closed

J Hus, Who Told You

Kenya Grace, Strangers

Lewis Capaldi, Wish You the Best

PinkPantheress, Boy’s a Liar

Raye, Escapism

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry, Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy and Debbie, Firebabe

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson, React

Venbee and Goddard, Messy in Heaven

International artist

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International group

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

International song

Billie Eilish, What Was I Made For

David Kushner, Daylight

Doja Cat, Paint the Town Red

Jazzy, Giving Me

Libianca, People

Meghan Trainor, Made You Look

Miley Cyrus, Flowers

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree, Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo, Vampire

Peggy Gou, (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema, Calm Down

SZA, Kill Bill

Tate McRae, Greedy

Tyla, Water

Rock/alternative act

Blur

Bring Me the Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip-hop/grime/rap act

Casisdead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Dance act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Romy

Pop act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

Raye

R&B act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye

Sault

We will continue to update this story.