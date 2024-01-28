Here's what we know so far about this year's BRIT award nominations

Awards season is officially upon us, and while the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards have kicked off the celebrations around film, we're here for the musical recognitions. 

Yes, the Grammy's and the Brit Awards are within sight, with the latter releasing its nominations just this week.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware - you name it, they were nominated, including 26-year-old singer-songwriter Raye who landed a record-breaking seven nominations, becoming the first artist to receive that many in a single year.

“I am currently a mess of overwhelming emotions and confusion as to how this even happened to be honest," Raye explained of her new record, with the internet unsurprisingly tipping her as the biggest winner of the night. 

Here's what we know so far about the 2024 Brit award nominations...

British album of the year

Blur,  The Ballad of Darren
J Hus, Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz, No Thank You
Raye, My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers, Heavy Heavy

British artist of the year

Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye

British group

Blur
Chase and Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers

New artist

Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes

Song of the year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, Miracle
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe, Prada
Central Cee, Let Go
Central Cee and Dave, Sprinter
Dua Lipa, Dance the Night
Ed Sheeran, Eyes Closed
J Hus, Who Told You
Kenya Grace, Strangers
Lewis Capaldi, Wish You the Best
PinkPantheress, Boy’s a Liar
Raye, Escapism
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry, Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy and Debbie, Firebabe
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson, React
Venbee and Goddard, Messy in Heaven

International artist

Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift

International group

Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore

International song

Billie Eilish, What Was I Made For
David Kushner, Daylight
Doja Cat, Paint the Town Red
Jazzy, Giving Me
Libianca, People
Meghan Trainor, Made You Look
Miley Cyrus, Flowers
Noah Kahan, Stick Season
Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree, Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo, Vampire
Peggy Gou, (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema, Calm Down
SZA, Kill Bill
Tate McRae, Greedy
Tyla, Water

Rock/alternative act

Blur
Bring Me the Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes

Hip-hop/grime/rap act

Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz

Dance act

Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Romy

Pop act

Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye

R&B act

Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault

We will continue to update this story.

