Here's who is nominated at this evening's Critics' Choice Awards

Barbie film poster
(Image credit: © Amazon Content Services LLC)
Jenny Proudfoot
By Jenny Proudfoot
published

Awards season is in full swing, and with the 2024 Golden Globes taking place last weekend, and the Emmy awards set for this week, there is a lot to celebrate. 

It is the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards that is getting the world talking the most, with the 29th annual ceremony set to air live this evening from Los Angeles. And hosted by Chelsea Handler, this year is set to be one for the ages.

But from Barbie and Oppenheimer to Poor Things and Saltburn, who is in the running?

Here's a rundown of the 2024 Critics' Choice Award nominations...

A scene of President Barbie leading the Barbie revolution in 2023's Barbie

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Best Picture

American Fiction
 Barbie
 The Color Purple
 The Holdovers
 Killers of the Flower Moon
 Maestro
 Oppenheimer
 Past Lives
 Poor Things
 Saltburn

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie
Calah Lane, Wonka
Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator

Best Acting Ensemble

Air
 Barbie
 The Color Purple
 The Holdovers
 Killers of the Flower Moon
 Oppenheimer

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Adapted Screenplay

Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Screenplay

Samy Burch, May December
Alex Convery, Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer, Maestro
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, Barbie
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Cinematography

Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Linus Sandgren, Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran, Asteroid City

Best Editing

William Goldenberg, Air
Nick Houy, Barbie
Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro, Maestro

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
Lindy Hemming, Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple
Holly Waddington, Poor Things
Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman, Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie 
The Color Purple 
Maestro
 Oppenheimer
 Poor Things 
Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

The Creator 
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One 
Oppenheimer 
Poor Things 
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

American Fiction 
Barbie 
Bottoms 
The Holdovers 
No Hard Feelings 
Poor Things

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron
 Elemental
 Nimona 
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 
Wish

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall 
Godzilla Minus One 
Perfect Days
 Society of the Snow 
The Taste of Things 
The Zone of Interest

Best Song

“Dance the Night," Barbie
“I’m Just Ken," Barbie
“Peaches," The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom," Rustin
"This Wish," Wish
"What Was I Made For," Barbie

Best Score

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

We will continue to update this story.

Jenny Proudfoot
Jenny Proudfoot
Features Editor

Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.

