Justin Bieber allegedly looked "tormented" at the Oscars after-party amid drama

Justin Bieber didn't accompany his wife Hailey Bieber to the actual Oscars (opens in new tab) on Sunday, but he did join her at the Vanity Fair after-party (opens in new tab).

"He came in a back entrance and met Hailey inside," an insider told Page Six (opens in new tab).

People who saw Justin during the event thought he might have been having an off day, because he didn't look on top form, apparently.

"Justin did not look well. He was hunched over and wearing a blanket," said one source, while another added that he looked "tormented."

It will have been late by then, so perhaps Justin was just quite tired — we know we would have been if we were in his shoes.

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair (opens in new tab) described the singer's arrival as follows: "Justin Bieber, wearing what appeared to be a quilted blanket on his back, arrived with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and immediately went up to Clippers star Russell Westbrook, who was clad in head-to-toe Thom Browne." (The Clippers are a Los Angeles basketball team, for the uninitiated among us.)

The blanket is clicking with the "he was tired" theory, and honestly, we can only admire a man who knows how to stay cosy even on a night out.

That said, of course the rumour mill is now going into overdrive - speculating whether the drama supposedly involving Justin's wife Hailey and his ex Selena Gomez might have understandably stressed him out a bit.

In case you missed that whole chapter, here's the deal: there has been a lot of rumoured drama between Hailey, Selena and the Jenner sisters Kendall and Kylie recently.

Among other things, fans thought Hailey, Kendall and Justine Skye were "shading" Selena, because soon after the latter was publicly body-shamed, they lip-synced over a TikTok sound that said: "I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right." Hailey subsequently deleted that video.

There were two other incidents as well: one involving Hailey and Kylie, and one involving Hailey and Taylor Swift (whom Selena defended). We won't go into detail about these ones, but you can read all about it over here.

At one point during this saga, Selena even briefly deactivated her TikTok, saying it was all a bit too much for her.

By the way, Selena herself skipped the Vanity Fair bash, but it wasn't to avoid the Biebers at all — it just clashed with her work schedule.