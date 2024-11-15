Why Victoria Beckham is “protective” of Harper’s career goals

The Beckham family is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about in the world, with David and Victoria Beckham never failing to make headlines.

Yes, from their Netflix documentary breaking viewing records, to Victoria's recent words about the "changes" she has made in their marriage, the couple has been front and centre.

However, it is their children who have made the most headlines in recent years - with Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 19, going on to forge successful careers of their own.

Even Harper Seven, 13, is reportedly thinking about her next steps, revealing at the launch of her mother's new fragrance, 'My Reverie', that her dream is "to create an amazing brand when [she is] older."

This is something that her parents are reported to be extremely proud of, but according to insiders, they are also cautious, wanting to protect Harper from the "nepo baby label" that her brothers have also had to overcome.

"Victoria has never been prouder than when Harper said she wanted to have her own brand when she gets older and follow in her footsteps," an insider recently told Heat World. "But she and husband David know pushing Harper into the spotlight is going to cause a lot of backlash, just as it has with her brothers."

The source continued: "Both are protective of all their children, but especially Harper. Not only is she the youngest but she’s the only girl. There is already more attention on her, which will increase the pressure. But they know that Harper has what it takes to succeed in the celebrity world and she had the best people to come to for advice. They won’t let anybody take advantage of her and Victoria is determined to help manage her career.

"It really upsets her when people say her kids have only got there because of who their parents are," the insiders later added. "And while it’s a blessing in some ways, it can be very hard, so her children must have extra-thick skin."

Well, that's that.