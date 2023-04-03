Kaia Gerber's comments about the 'nepo baby' debate have resurfaced

The 'nepo baby' debate is one that many famous faces have weighed in on, from Lily Allen defending the term (opens in new tab) to model Vittoria Ceretti discussing how her experience in the fashion industry has differed from those with celebrity parents (opens in new tab).

While it's not a particularly new phenomenon, last year the interest in nepo babies reached new heights, with Vulture (opens in new tab)'s extensive breakdown showing just how many people in the entertainment industry have famous family members.

However, the nepo babies in question have had varying responses to the discourse around well-connected celebrities. Lily Rose Depp's comments about success being 'harder' when you're attached to a famous name sparked controversy, Hailey Bieber stepped out in a statement 'nepo baby' t-shirt and Jamie Lee Curtis even made a joke about it at the SAG awards (opens in new tab).

But the conversation is showing no signs of slowing down, and Kaia Gerber's response to the debate has now resurfaced.

The 21 year old model-turned-actress spoke to Elle (opens in new tab) earlier this year about how her success is not purely down to having supermodel Cindy Crawford as her mother.

She told the magazine: "My mom always joked, 'If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.' But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with."

Kaia also added that she doesn't believe it is as prevalent as people think, and that people aren't willing to 'sacrifice' their artistic vision just to work with celebrity offspring.

She continued: "No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid. That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art.

"Also, no one wants to work with someone who’s annoying, and not easy to work with, and not kind.

"Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we’d see even more of it."

Stars like Ireland Baldwin have also spoken out - but she admits that she wouldn't be where she is without her famous parents.

The model - daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger - told her TikTok followers: "I wouldn’t be where I am, I wouldn’t have gotten where I am and been able to do what I can do if it weren’t for my parents. I think really where you go wrong is denying that."