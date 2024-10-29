Victoria Beckham reportedly has 'concerns' over Cruz's relationship with Jackie Apostel

Victoria Beckham is reportedly unsure about her son Cruz Beckham's current relationship. Cruz, 19, has been dating Brazilian singer Jackie Apostel, 29, since June, and he's even taken her to meet the family — including at Victoria's Paris fashion show recently. But while Victoria and her husband David are making it a priority to maintain a healthy relationship with their son, they're apparently not the biggest fans of his new romance given Cruz and Jackie's age gap.

"Although Victoria is pleased that Cruz seems happy in his relationship, she does have some concerns about the age gap and whether her youngest son is ready for that kind of commitment," one source the Mirror. "She really likes Jackie, and Jackie seems to get on with all the family but Victoria would be lying if she said that her being 10 years older than Cruz isn't a worry. Cruz is still a teenager whereas Jackie is a fully grown woman who is at a different stage in her life and may want things that Cruz is not quite ready for."

Meanwhile, another source really didn't mince their words. "She and David both think that the whole Mrs Robinson romance will blow over, so they are going to do absolutely nothing apart from keeping them both close and being nice to them."

They continued: "David's view is that everyone needs to stay very calm. Apparently, David thinks that this is probably going to be a great experience for Cruz. He would not be so relaxed if it was Harper in a few years time but that is another story — he's so protective of her. But he thinks it's a boy's dream to be with a gorgeous older woman."

Victoria and David are parents to Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13. Their eldest son Brooklyn married his partner Nicola Peltz Beckham in 2022, and Romeo is dating photographer Gray Sorrenti.