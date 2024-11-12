Victoria Beckham explains why she has made 'changes' in her marriage

Victoria and David Beckham's relationship has been well documented over the last three decades, but the media's interest in their private lives was a focal point of the former footballer's Netflix documentary, Beckham. Airing last year, the series followed David's meteoric rise to fame after signing to Manchester United at just 14 years old - but it also detailed the media frenzy surrounding his relationship with Victoria when they first started dating in 1997.

While the series shed new light on what was happening behind the scenes as they fell in love, it also highlighted the scale of press intrusion they faced thirty years ago when they were in their early twenties. In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Victoria explained how her marriage to David has changed while reflecting on that time, saying: "I mean, when it happened, David was the same age that Romeo is now. That’s a lot for a 22-year-old.

"When you’re in it, there’s that sink-or-swim feeling, and you just get on with it. And we had each other, and the rest is history. But the thought of my Romeo having to go through it… I don’t know how he would handle that. I don’t know how anyone would handle that. But we didn’t have a choice."

Explaining that their priorities have changed over the course of their 25 year marriage, Victoria continued: "We’ve kind of figured out how to be quite discreet, which is just how we want to conduct our lives right now. I suppose it used to be fun to go out and be chased by paparazzi walking down Bond Street – and you would dress knowing you were going to get that. I don’t want that any more."

Following the success of Beckham, Victoria is set to star in her own Netflix show. The streaming platform confirmed that the designer and former Spice Girl will have a docu-series of her own, and it will follow her fashion and beauty businesses.