Nicola Peltz Beckham addresses Victoria 'feud' rumours
"No family is perfect."
'Feud' rumours have been circulating for quite some time when it comes to Nicola Peltz's relationship with her in-laws - and in particular, Victoria Beckham.
It has been speculated the 27-year-old actress had allegedly fallen out with the Spice Girls band member over her wedding dress.
Though Victoria and David Beckham attended their son's lavish wedding in Florida, since the ceremony eagle-eyed fans noted a few cryptic posts on social media.
In some pictures Brooklyn was not present, along with no mention of him in sentimental family posts - and vice versa.
However, Nicola has insisted there is "no feud".
Speaking previously to The Sunday Times, the Bates Motel actress said: "It’s not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, ‘feud, feud, feud!’ I don’t know why they say ‘feud’? I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they’re labelling it ‘feud’?"
She went on to add: "No family is perfect. No family."
But this remark has only set tongues wagging further that maybe there is an underlying issue.
She added: "I think it all started - and I’ve said this before - because I didn’t end up wearing Victoria’s wedding dress.
"But the real truth is I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn’s mom got to make that for me. And I was really excited to wear it. And I didn’t end up wearing it."
She added that Victoria was 'very busy' and days passed without her hearing anything, and that the former Spice Girl eventually called her Nicola's mother to say that she couldn't make the dress in time.
Though it seemed the famous family and newlyweds had moved on (especially as the couple sat front row at Victoria's first ever Paris Fashion Week show in September this year) Nicola's recent interview may have thrown a spanner in the works.
Nicola's comments are reportedly "infuriating" for Victoria, 48, to hear.
A source told The Sun: "This all keeps getting rehashed, and is fuelling the flames.
“It’s mildly infuriating to say the least, and for someone who keeps insisting she is not interested in trading on the Beckhams’ name, she brings them up a surprising amount in interviews.
“Victoria won’t be bothered though, as this doesn’t reflect badly on her.”
Maisie has over six years journalism experience as a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!.
