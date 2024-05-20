Travis Kelce has revealed his favourite song on Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department album

Taylor Swift's record-breaking studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is still making headline news. And from its major plot twist, to the Easter eggs and hidden name references, it is all anyone can talk about.

"The Tortured Poets Department," Swift announced as she released the album last month. "An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure.

"This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that's left behind is the tortured poetry."

The long-awaited album (and its 31 new songs) have proven so popular that the 34-year-old singer even updated her worldwide Eras tour to include seven of her new hits.

Included in the new track selection was 'So High School', a song rumoured to be about her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce. And in a rare move this weekend, Kelce appeared to confirm the rumours.

While hosting his Kelce Jam music festival in Kansas City on Saturday, Kelce opened up about his music taste, revealing the track in question to be his favourite from his girlfriend's new album.

"I might be a little biased to 'So High School'", he admitted, seemingly adding weight to the rumours.

Swifties are also convinced that the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end inspired the track 'The Alchemy'.

"Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads" read the lyrics, thought to be a reference to Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. "They said there was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league. Where's the trophy? He just comes running over to me."

"So when I touch down, call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team," the chorus continues. "Baby I'm the one to be. 'Cause the sign on your heart said it's still reserved for me. Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?"

Perhaps a second favourite for Kelce?

We will continue to update this story.