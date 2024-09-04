Travis Kelce has responded to the viral Taylor Swift 'break-up contract'

In recent months the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement rumours have been ramping up, with fans convinced that one of her new rings is a hint that she's set to marry the NFL player, and photos of Travis' suite at the Arrowhead Stadium went viral thanks to a sweet hidden nod to Taylor.

However, this week the couple was struck by 'showmance' accusations and Travis' team has been forced to deny the validity of documents purporting to be a 'PR break-up strategy'. A series of images were shared on Reddit allegedly showing paperwork from Travis' PR agency Full Scope, claiming that the couple would announce their split on 28th September and providing outlines for break-up statements, dealing with the 'media frenzy' and the aftermath.

Since the images were shared, a spokesperson for Full Scope has confirmed to Daily Mail that the documents in the photos are 'entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorised by this agency.' According to a representative, Travis' team have since called in lawyers to deal with the situation, saying: "We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."

Publicists Jack Ketosyan and Pia Malihi launched Full Scope in 2022, a Public Relations agency representing celebrities such as Tyga, Kristin Cavallari, Nicky Hilton and Joss Stone. Since the fake documents went viral, a podcast interview with Jack Ketosyan confirming how PR relationships work has since piqued interest.

Back in 2019, Jack appeared on Australian podcast The Quicky and stated that the 'main clue' that a celebrity couple is in a 'showmance' is if one high-profile individual is spotted on dates with someone less famous. He added that these fake romances are usually constructed as a distraction, or to build publicity around an upcoming project, claiming: "It's to be able to sell the hype of it – whether a concert, album… or getting people to go to see the movie, it's all about the hype at the moment."

Taylor Swift has not yet commented publicly.

We will continue to update this story.