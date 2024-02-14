When it comes to carving out a career path that is anything but ordinary, Taylor Swift has done a pretty good job. Not only has she become something of a pro when it comes to navigating new directions, she has mastered being of the biggest pop stars of a generation as well as spearheading several creative projects. Last year, it was reported that she was in talks with a writer from Succession to create her own TV show, and after trying her hand at directing (ahem, the All Too Well: The Short Film anyone) she also confirmed that she is directing an original script that she herself has penned.

And it seems that Taylor's boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, is also embarking on a creative side hustle of his own. The Kansas City Chiefs star has enjoyed a successful career on the football field for over a decade, but has more recently been working behind the camera. Travis has made his executive producer debut for My Dead Friend Zoe, a 'war comedy-drama' directed by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes which is set to premiere at the South by Southwest film festival in Texas on 9th March. With the likes of Morgan Freeman and Parks and Rec's Natalie Morales in starring roles, plus Westworld’s Ed Harris, it tells the story of an Afghanistan veteran who reunites with her estranged grandfather, a Vietnam vet, with her dead best friend at her side.

The movie has also garnered attention for becoming the first movie to be financed through renewable energy tax credits, according to PEOPLE, with the investors using the US Inflation Reduction Act to fund the production.

The NFL tight end discussed his move into creative projects during an interview with ESPN last month. And while he admitted that he enjoyed TV work - such as hosting Saturday Night Live last year - and that it 'opened up a new happiness', he has no plans to wrap things up with the Chiefs. He explained: "I've been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I've been enjoying doing, like getting on camera. The [SNL] stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and maybe a new career path for me. But it's funny for me to even say that at this point in my career. I think it's so much further down the road than it is right now."