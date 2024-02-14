Travis Kelce is following in Taylor's footsteps with his first film premiering next month
Are you ready for it?
When it comes to carving out a career path that is anything but ordinary, Taylor Swift has done a pretty good job. Not only has she become something of a pro when it comes to navigating new directions, she has mastered being of the biggest pop stars of a generation as well as spearheading several creative projects. Last year, it was reported that she was in talks with a writer from Succession to create her own TV show, and after trying her hand at directing (ahem, the All Too Well: The Short Film anyone) she also confirmed that she is directing an original script that she herself has penned.
And it seems that Taylor's boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, is also embarking on a creative side hustle of his own. The Kansas City Chiefs star has enjoyed a successful career on the football field for over a decade, but has more recently been working behind the camera. Travis has made his executive producer debut for My Dead Friend Zoe, a 'war comedy-drama' directed by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes which is set to premiere at the South by Southwest film festival in Texas on 9th March. With the likes of Morgan Freeman and Parks and Rec's Natalie Morales in starring roles, plus Westworld’s Ed Harris, it tells the story of an Afghanistan veteran who reunites with her estranged grandfather, a Vietnam vet, with her dead best friend at her side.
The movie has also garnered attention for becoming the first movie to be financed through renewable energy tax credits, according to PEOPLE, with the investors using the US Inflation Reduction Act to fund the production.
The NFL tight end discussed his move into creative projects during an interview with ESPN last month. And while he admitted that he enjoyed TV work - such as hosting Saturday Night Live last year - and that it 'opened up a new happiness', he has no plans to wrap things up with the Chiefs. He explained: "I've been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I've been enjoying doing, like getting on camera. The [SNL] stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and maybe a new career path for me. But it's funny for me to even say that at this point in my career. I think it's so much further down the road than it is right now."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Princess Kate is reportedly 'open to reconciling' with Harry, but not so much with Meghan
That's something at least
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What to do if you're missing someone this Valentine's Day
Six ways to make today a little bit easier
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Meghan's subtle nod to Diana in her new podcast announcement
The Duchess of Sussex originally hosted Archetypes
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift says she 'accidentally' went clubbing with her parents post Super Bowl
Oops!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Body language expert on Taylor Swift's 'interesting behaviour' with Travis Kelce
The pair were looking *very* loved up at the Super Bowl
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Joe Alwyn's reaction to Taylor Swift's potentially 'shady' new album
"He has removed himself from her narrative and is very glad he did."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Travis Kelce says dating Taylor Swift is a 'wild experience'
Oh, these two
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift's cousin actually set her up with Travis Kelce
"Made a love connection between her and Travis Kelce."
By Lauren Hughes
-
Selena Gomez has explained what she was actually telling Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes
That clears that up then
By Lauren Hughes
-
Emma Stone had some choice words for Taylor Swift when she was cheering for her at the Golden Globes
Emma!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lip reader reveals what Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were whispering about at the Golden Globes
The clip has gone viral since last night's ceremony
By Jadie Troy-Pryde