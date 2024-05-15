Why everyone is talking about Tom Holland in Romeo and Juliet

Tom Holland may have become a household name after landing the role of Peter Parker in the Spider-Man franchise, but the actor was a stage star long before his Hollywood success. Tom got his big break playing the lead role in the West End production of Billy Elliot: The Musical back in 2008 when he was just 12 years old, before going on to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 and switching to a silver screen career.

However, he's now treading the boards once again in a new production of Romeo and Juliet at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London. The show, in which Tom plays Romeo opposite Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet, has excited theatre-goers and fans who have been eagerly waiting for the production directed by Jamie Lloyd.

After its first official preview night on Monday, Tom shared a backstage photo of the Romeo and Juliet cast and wrote on Instagram: "Tonight was the start of something so special. I’m beyond proud of our cast and crew who have gone above and beyond in every way. I can’t wait for the rest of the run. Tonight was truly a highlight of my career and I’m so glad I get to share it with these incredible people. Love you all and see you tomorrow!"

The show caused a stir last weekend when its opening night, initially slated for Saturday 11th May, was suddenly cancelled. Following the decision to push back the preview of Romeo and Juliet, there were concerns that it would not be staged this week. A statement from representative said that the delay was 'due to the technical aspects of the production needing further preparation', and the first performance went ahead on Monday 13th May with fans gathering outside the Duke of York's theatre for a chance to see the stars.

Tom was spotted on the balcony alongside Francesca, and told the waiting crowd: "Thank you so much! We love you all!"

But it isn't just the start delay and Tom's return to the stage that has had people talking - in fact, many have been quick to point out that the actor is also debuting a new haircut. Remember when the internet collectively went into a meltdown about Harry Styles' buzzcut? It's not *quite* at that level of online furore just yet, but his cropped cut has certainly garnered a reaction from fans.

On social media, one person wrote: "Tom Holland’s hair I’m mourning," while a Reddit thread dedicated to his new look had commenters writing everything from, "I don’t think he could ever have a bad haircut," to "he looks like every other British guy".

While many have been excited about the latest take on the Shakespearian classic, the theatre company behind Romeo and Juliet was forced to release a statement last month addressing the onslaught of 'deplorable racial abuse' levelled at some members of the cast. In a statement, they said (via The Standard): "This must stop. We are working with a remarkable group of artists. We insist that they are free to create work without facing online harassment. We will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs. Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported. Bullying and harassment have no place online, in our industry or in our wider communities."

Romeo and Juliet will run at the Duke of York's theatre until 3rd August.