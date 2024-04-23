Zendaya just dropped a huge hint about when she actually started dating Tom Holland

Zendaya just told a story that some fans think lets us in on when she started dating boyfriend Tom Holland. The two have been going out for quite a few years, and have been more open about their relationship in recent months. Before that, though, everything we knew about them came from paparazzi photos and references to each other in interviews.

But appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live as she promotes her new film Challengers, Zendaya was asked if she's ever had a speeding ticket, and her answer referenced Tom in such a way that fans are now convinced that the actress was actually admitting to when the two started dating.

"Tom and I were rushing to a spin class — with my mother," she explained. "I was not going to do the spin class, he was going to do the spin class. 'Cause I don't do that... But, we were going a little fast, we were running late. And they recognised that he was Spider-Man and, uh, we were fine. We got our warning and everything was OK."

At this point, you may be wondering how on earth fans figured anything out from that story, but we're getting to it. One fan posted a clip of Zendaya telling the anecdote on Twitter, followed by a social media video that showed Tom and Z's mum Claire Stoermer leaving a spin class circa 2017. Commenters then began speculating over whether Tom and Zendaya were already dating at the time or not.

Still, this is very little to go on, considering the actress could have been talking about a different spin class, and she and Tom could very well have just been friends at the time.

ELLE also points out that both of the lovebirds were linked to other people in 2020, meaning that if they were in fact together in 2017, they could have broken up and got back together at some point.

Who knows!