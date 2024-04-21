Emma Stone just got a major credit in Taylor Swift's latest album

Taylor Swift released The Tortured Poets Department on Friday, with the highly-anticipated album already set to break records.

The surprise double album features an immense 31 new tracks, with the 34-year-old releasing 15 additional songs two hours after the original album dropped.

"The Tortured Poets Department," Swift announced on social media. "An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure."

Her message continued: "This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that's left behind is the tortured poetry."

The bumper album is unsurprisingly all anyone can talk about this weekend, with Swifties already unpicking the many high profile names referenced, from ex boyfriend Joe Alwyn to current boyfriend Travis Kelce.

It was a different A-lister who got the world talking about the album today however, as Swiftie sleuths spotted an A-list credit on the album - that of Emma Stone, credited as her full name "Emily Jean Stone".

Yes, really. The A-list actress who is known to be a close friend of Swift's appears to be credited on the new track 'Florida!!!', and while the nature of her involvement is unknown, she has been credited for contributing "oddities".

Emma Stone is no stranger to involvement on Taylor Swift songs, even thought to have inspired the track 'When Emma Falls in Love' on the re-released version of Speak Now.

The Tortured Poets Department double album is out now.