Taylor and Travis' sweet Christmas plans are going viral

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing to recreate the lyrics of "Christmas Tree Farm" IRL.

According to one source in the know who spoke to Us Weekly, the popstar is planning to host Christmas festivities this year, and has invited both her family and her boyfriend's to join her celebrations.

Christmas Tree Farm - YouTube Watch On

As you may know, it was Thanksgiving in the States last week, and the singer also invited Travis to celebrate the holiday with her family, according to a source who spoke to People.

"Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families," the source previously explained. "It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together."

They added: "Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year. [Travis' brother] Jason was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special."

Although we don't have further details on what exactly the Swift-Kelce Christmas celebrations will entail, it seems the guest list will be similar to the Thanksgiving one. It's likely Jason Kelce will come with his wife Kylie and their children Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett, and that Trav's parents Donna and Ed Kelce will have been invited too. On the Swift side, the usual suspects are mum Andrea, dad Scott, and brother Austin.

The end of the year will be an emotional time for Taylor, as her almost two year-long Eras Tour ends on 8 December in Vancouver, Canada.

Thankfully, Us Weekly's source has some great news on that front, claiming that Taylor will start working on her next album post-tour, and adding that she's eager to tour again.

"She had such a great experience on Eras. She really wants to do it again," they said. "She loves being with all her fans; it inspires her."

The source added: "Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis. She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life."

The Eras Tour is unforgettable for many reasons, but one of these is that it brought Taylor and Travis together, with a little help from a friendship bracelet, some mutual friends... and a dream. Farewell, then!