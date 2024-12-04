Taylor and Travis' sweet Christmas plans are going viral

Under the mistletoe, watching the fire glow...

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing to recreate the lyrics of "Christmas Tree Farm" IRL.

According to one source in the know who spoke to Us Weekly, the popstar is planning to host Christmas festivities this year, and has invited both her family and her boyfriend's to join her celebrations.

Christmas Tree Farm - YouTube Christmas Tree Farm - YouTube
Watch On

As you may know, it was Thanksgiving in the States last week, and the singer also invited Travis to celebrate the holiday with her family, according to a source who spoke to People.

"Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families," the source previously explained. "It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together."

They added: "Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year. [Travis' brother] Jason was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special."

Although we don't have further details on what exactly the Swift-Kelce Christmas celebrations will entail, it seems the guest list will be similar to the Thanksgiving one. It's likely Jason Kelce will come with his wife Kylie and their children Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett, and that Trav's parents Donna and Ed Kelce will have been invited too. On the Swift side, the usual suspects are mum Andrea, dad Scott, and brother Austin.

The end of the year will be an emotional time for Taylor, as her almost two year-long Eras Tour ends on 8 December in Vancouver, Canada.

Thankfully, Us Weekly's source has some great news on that front, claiming that Taylor will start working on her next album post-tour, and adding that she's eager to tour again.

"She had such a great experience on Eras. She really wants to do it again," they said. "She loves being with all her fans; it inspires her."

The source added: "Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis. She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life."

The Eras Tour is unforgettable for many reasons, but one of these is that it brought Taylor and Travis together, with a little help from a friendship bracelet, some mutual friends... and a dream. Farewell, then!

TOPICS
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸