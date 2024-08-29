Taylor Swift's first novel is officially coming - here's what to expect

Taylor Swift has proved time and time again that she is no one-trick pony. While she landed on the Forbes World Billionaires List in April (and made history as the first musician to nab a spot from performing and songwriting alone), she has been praised for her directorial accomplishments, is reportedly in talks to write her own TV series, and showed off her acting chops in a number of Hollywood blockbusters including Valentine's Day and The Lorax.

And now it seems that Taylor is ready to add another string to her bow by releasing her first novel. The singer is set to publish something she wrote when she just was a teenager, and according to reports she's planning her literary world breakthrough once the Eras Tour wraps in December.

Taylor's debut novel, titled A Girl Called Girl, is said to have been written when she was just 14 years old and tells the story of a woman who always hoped for a son but instead had a daughter. Until now, details of this novel have been kept tightly under wraps, and Taylor's parents have reportedly been keeping the manuscript safe for the last two decades. In 2015, Taylor trademarked the rights to the name, and now she has lodged a new trademark which also covers merchandise and any additional related audio content.

Although she hasn't spoken publicly about the book in recent years, back in 2012 Taylor told fans that she had penned the novel when she had 'nothing to do', just before her music career exploded and catapulted her to fame. During her Speak Now tour, she told the audience: "All my friends were back in Pennsylvania, so I had nothing to do. I had this epiphany; I’m going to be a novelist and I’m going to write novels. That’s going to be my career path."

Excited? Same.