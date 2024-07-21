Taylor Swift has broken a major personal record and it's going viral

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world, with her record-breaking Eras tour in full swing. And from the A-list attendees and setlist changes to her boyfriend Travis Kelce performing on stage, Swift and her world-famous concerts have been making non-stop headlines.

It was her new studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, that got the world talking this week however, with the 34-year-old taking to social media to celebrate its 12th consecutive week at number one on the Billboard 200 charts.

Celebrating the achievement - a personal record for Swift, she posted a sweet statement to Instagram, thanking her fans for their support and calling them the "greatest".

"To everyone who's supported The Tortured Poets Department, I am completely blown away by what you've done," read her message. "It stayed at #1 for the first 12 weeks of its release and that's never happened to an album of mine before, not even close!! You're just the greatest."

"The Tortured Poets Department," Swift announced on social media when the double studio album dropped in April. "An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure."

Her message continued: "This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it.

"And then all that's left behind is the tortured poetry."

