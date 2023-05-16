Taylor Swift fans thought they were pre-ordering her mystery 'memoir' - but this is who it actually belongs to

Taylor Swift (opens in new tab) has been hot topic of conversation in the showbiz world in recent weeks. Not only is she on a mega tour that is flooding social media with clips of epic outfits and amazing dance routines, her relationship status has also been widely discussed - whether it's her split from ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, (opens in new tab) to rumours she is dating The 1975's frontman Matty Healy. (opens in new tab)

Now, tongues are wagging over the Shake It Off hitmaker's mystery memoir - but is she really releasing a tell-all book?

A memoir was announced - and though unpublished, with very scarce details - Taylor's fans quickly started to pre-order as they believed that it belonged to the singer.

However, it turns out that the book - which was titled 4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023 - was not actually written by Taylor at all.

In fact, it belongs to K-Pop group BTS, and has since been renamed Beyond The Story: 10 Year Record of BTS.

Swifties - the nickname for Taylor's dedicated fans - snapped up the book, which retailed for roughly £35 (or $45) according to Sky News.

However, when they realised BTS were behind the 544-page hardback group, it's safe to say they weren't very happy about it.

The Beyond The Story: 10 Year Record of BTS will be officially published on 9th July, which is also known as Army Day, and will mark the 10th anniversary of the BTS Army fan base.

Fans believed the text was penned by Taylor because of some 'hidden clues'.

It was speculated the page numbers related to the 33-year-old singer's lucky number, 13.

Eagle eyed fans also believed that Taylor was not only teasing the release of her album Speak Now, but the memoir on social media.

In one post, Taylor captioned a post: "My version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk)."

Another subtle 'hint' some fans ran with was Taylor addressing the crowd during her Eras tour, saying 'Dear Reader' - which they took as a nod to the memoir.

Publisher Flatiron Books has since confirmed the book has nothing to do with the singer, but is instead written by journalist Myeongseok Kang. It details the journey of BTS - also known as the Bangtan Boys - which is comprised of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Well, that's that!