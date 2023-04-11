Is this the real reason behind Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's breakup?

News of Taylor Swift (opens in new tab) and Joe Alywn's break-up dominated social media platforms over the weekend.

The pair had been dating for six years, and the reports shocked fans across the globe with many refusing to believe that the couple had split.

However, a source has since told People (opens in new tab) magazine that while it has come as a huge surprise to many of their supporters, Taylor (opens in new tab) and Joe's decision to go their separate ways wasn't as 'dramatic' as it might appear.

In fact the insider claimed that the reason behind their break-up is due to 'differences in their personalities', telling the publication: "They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together."

But they ultimately decided that they 'weren't the right fit for one another' and ended the relationship a few weeks ago.

The couple were notoriously private about their relationship, but are rumoured to have first met at the Met Gala in 2016.

Over the years, Taylor and Joe have worked on music together with the British actor co-writing or co-producing a number of Taylor's songs across three of her albums. She also once explained that her song Lavender Haze details their commitment to protecting their relationship from the world, writing on Instagram: "We've had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

During an interview with Elle UK last year, Joe explained that he prefers not to discuss their relationship (opens in new tab) in a 'culture that is so increasingly intrusive'.

The same source added that they've simple 'grown apart', continuing: "They are friendly. She doesn’t have anything bad to say about Joe. They just grew apart. Taylor is staying very focused on her tour right now."

No comment has been made publicly by Taylor or Joe at the time of writing.