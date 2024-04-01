Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the woman of the moment, and from her sell-out Eras tour, to her upcoming studio album dropping this month, she never fails to make headline news.

From the 34-year-old's high profile relationship with American football tight end Travis Kelce to her 2024 A-list squad, it is Taylor's friendships and relationships that get the world talking the most.

This week was no exception, as her friendship with A-list actress Laura Dern made headlines, with the Oscar winner opening up about Swift and her talents in a recent interview.

The two high profile women are known to have been close for a while, with Dern starring in Taylor Swift's 'Bejeweled' music video in 2022, witnessing Swift's talents as a filmmaker.

“Listen, wherever [Taylor Swift] wants to go, I’ll show up. I love her,” Dern explained during an appearance on TheWrap's 'UnWrapped' podcast.

“She is a real deal - on top of everything else amazing that she does and is a real deal filmmaker, which I got to experience firsthand. I’m excited to watch that part of her journey wherever she continues to take it.”

This is not the first time that Dern has opened up about their friendship, calling Swift "a genius" and "a lifelong friend" last year while attending the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to celebrate Sheryl Crow.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"She's amazing. She's a genius in every area, including direction," Dern told USA Today. And when she was later asked if there was anything that surprised her about the Bejeweled music video that she starred in, Dern stated: "Just that I'd meet a lifelong friend, which is a great honour."

Swift has also opened up about their friendship, recalling the Oscar winner's cameo during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I was like, 'Oscar-winner Laura Dern, hello. I've written a script. It's a one-scene script in which you are going to call me 'a tired, tacky wench' and she was like 'I'm down, I'm in'".

"She's the coolest," Taylor continued. "She's so funny. I'm like, you are my friend now. I mean directing Laura Dern is easier than anything I've ever done in my life. She's just the greatest."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.