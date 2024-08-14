Taylor Swift-inspired baby names are trending - and there are some interesting ones
Taylor Swift is, undeniably, a force to be reckoned with. Over the last eighteen months, she has been travelling world for her record-breaking Eras Tour, she was officially recognised as a billionaire by Forbes, and cities have changed their names to coincide with her show dates. Oh, and the engagement rumours are ramping up (Swfities are convinced that we may well see Taylor marrying her NFL player boyfriend, Travis Kelce very soon).
It seems that Taylor's influence really knows no bounds, and there appears to be a new trend emerging: Taylor Swift inspired baby names. Spin Genie has conducted research to find out the most popular baby names associated with Taylor Swift and her music - and there are some interesting ideas for soon-to-be parents.
By trawling through the girls' baby name data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), they found that there are a number of monikers used in Taylor's songs - as well as alternative names inspired by her lyrics, collaborators, and even her mum - that Swifties can draw inspiration from when naming their own little ones. According to the research, the most popular Taylor Swift baby names are actually inspired by songs on her 2020 album Evermore, with the top two names listed as Ivy (which is currently ranked at #6 in the UK), and Willow (which places at #11 in the baby names charts). They also included the popularity of Taylor in the UK (currently at #576) and Alison, her mum's name, which is #1948.
So, what other baby names did they find that could be linked to Taylor and her music? Summer (less of the cruel, more of the sweet) came in third place, while Betty placed at number five. Interestingly, the list also includes Este - a nod to Haim, who she sings with on No Body, No Crime - and Cornelia, from the song Cornelia Street.
Wondering which Taylor Swift inspired baby names were listed? Take a look below...
Taylor Swift inspired baby names
- Ivy (from the song ivy)
- Willow (from the song willow)
- Summer (from the song Cruel Summer)
- Abigail (from the song Fifteen)
- Betty (from the song betty)
- Taylor
- Dorothea (from the song Dorothea)
- Aimee (from the song thanK you aIMee)
- London (from the song London Boy)
- Alison
- Inez (from the song betty)
- Este (collaborator on the song No Body, No Crime)
- Cornelia (from the song Cornelia Street)
Just goes to show, it really is Taylor's world - we all just live here.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Love Is Blind UK's Sabrina actually had a secret second connection
Sorry, what?!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Katie Holmes is literally every girl leaving London Fields Lido
Celebrities, they really are just like us
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Kate allegedly reached out to Meghan after royal book controversy
She wanted to 'clear the air'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift fans issued stark warning from Wembley ahead of her London shows
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Travis Kelce has finally responded to the Taylor Swift engagement rumours
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
A new Taylor Swift photo convinces fans she has secretly 'married' Travis Kelce
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Karlie Kloss just made a rare comment about former bestie Taylor Swift
Ooh, interesting...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift made this actor 'furious' when she turned up at his Broadway show
But, of course, he loved her in the end
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift fans have one last chance to get their hands on London tickets - here's how
A great opportunity
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
This TikTok of Travis Kelce tearing up at Taylor Swift's song tribute is going viral
Adorable.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
This European city is changing its name for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
The power she has...
By Iris Goldsztajn