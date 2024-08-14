Taylor Swift-inspired baby names are trending - and there are some interesting ones

Taylor Swift is, undeniably, a force to be reckoned with. Over the last eighteen months, she has been travelling world for her record-breaking Eras Tour, she was officially recognised as a billionaire by Forbes, and cities have changed their names to coincide with her show dates. Oh, and the engagement rumours are ramping up (Swfities are convinced that we may well see Taylor marrying her NFL player boyfriend, Travis Kelce very soon).

It seems that Taylor's influence really knows no bounds, and there appears to be a new trend emerging: Taylor Swift inspired baby names. Spin Genie has conducted research to find out the most popular baby names associated with Taylor Swift and her music - and there are some interesting ideas for soon-to-be parents.

By trawling through the girls' baby name data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), they found that there are a number of monikers used in Taylor's songs - as well as alternative names inspired by her lyrics, collaborators, and even her mum - that Swifties can draw inspiration from when naming their own little ones. According to the research, the most popular Taylor Swift baby names are actually inspired by songs on her 2020 album Evermore, with the top two names listed as Ivy (which is currently ranked at #6 in the UK), and Willow (which places at #11 in the baby names charts). They also included the popularity of Taylor in the UK (currently at #576) and Alison, her mum's name, which is #1948.

So, what other baby names did they find that could be linked to Taylor and her music? Summer (less of the cruel, more of the sweet) came in third place, while Betty placed at number five. Interestingly, the list also includes Este - a nod to Haim, who she sings with on No Body, No Crime - and Cornelia, from the song Cornelia Street.

Wondering which Taylor Swift inspired baby names were listed? Take a look below...

Taylor Swift inspired baby names

Ivy (from the song ivy) Willow (from the song willow) Summer (from the song Cruel Summer) Abigail (from the song Fifteen) Betty (from the song betty) Taylor Dorothea (from the song Dorothea) Aimee (from the song thanK you aIMee) London (from the song London Boy) Alison Inez (from the song betty) Este (collaborator on the song No Body, No Crime) Cornelia (from the song Cornelia Street)

Just goes to show, it really is Taylor's world - we all just live here.