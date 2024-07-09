Sophie Turner shares her 'hot girl summer' recipe following Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner is ready for a hot girl summer a few months on from her much-publicised split from Joe Jonas.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar while promoting her new collaboration with St-Germain, which celebrates their cocktail the Hugo Spritz, Sophie explained what exactly a hot girl summer means to her.

"My recipe for a hot girl summer is pretty much playing with my kids (Willa, three, and Delphine, one), hanging out with my best friends, drinking some cocktails — you know which ones — and enjoying the sun, long may it last," she said. "As long as the sun’s out, I’m a happy chap." Well, let's hope she's not in England right now...

Elsewhere in the interview, Sophie addressed what she's needing in her life post-marriage. "Honestly, what my life looks like these days is what an Hugo Spritz tastes like," she said. "I’m kind of embracing this lighter, fresher kind of energy around me."

Fittingly, in the short film she stars in to promote the Hugo Spritz, Sophie plays with double meanings — ordering a drink but seemingly flirting with a handsome bartender at the same time.

The Game of Thrones actress certainly deserves some lightheartedness these days, a little less than a year on from her separation. She and Joe Jonas announced their impending divorce in September 2023, writing on Instagram: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."

They continued: "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Speaking of the aftermath of it all in May 2024, Sophie told British Vogue: "I'm unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They're the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can."

Sophie has been dating Englishman Peregrine Pearson for a few months now, and has even shared some of their sweet adventures on social media. We're happy she's happy!