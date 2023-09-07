Sophie Turner's words about Joe Jonas helping her learn to love herself are beautiful

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It was reported this week that Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

The couple, who share two daughters together, released a joint statement across social media confirming the reports and asking for privacy for their children.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," read their statement. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Their separation reportedly comes after having spent the summer apart, with 34-year-old Joe Jonas currently on The Jonas Brothers' tour in USA, and Sophie Turner, 27, filming in the UK for her upcoming TV series Joan.

"They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months," an insider reportedly told People following reports of their split, adding that the pair had spent "the whole summer" apart.

The sad news of their separation has resurfaced past anecdotes around the couple, with one in particular, seeing Turner credit Joe Jonas for teaching her to love herself, going viral.

"I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell,' the 27-year-old revealed of the difficult period of her life when the couple first met. "He was, like, 'I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.' That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way."

She later elaborated in an interview with Marie Claire Australia, explaining: "When someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you really think about why that is, and I think that makes you love yourself a bit more. So yeah, I love myself."

We will continue to update this story.