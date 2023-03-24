Selena Gomez has addressed the situation with Hailey Bieber for the first time
"This isn't what I stand for."
For the last few weeks, social media has been awash with videos, theories and speculation that there are some unresolved issues between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber (opens in new tab).
It all started when Hailey shared an Instagram story with Kylie Jenner, with the pair comparing eyebrows - and the fandoms interpreted this as a 'shady' dig at Selena. What ensued was an onslaught of social media content dissecting Selena and Hailey's every move and claiming there is an ongoing issue between them. Much of this was aimed at Hailey, claiming that she was a 'bully', and Kylie and her sister, Kendall, were also dragged into it - and if you need a brief explainer, you can read about it here (opens in new tab).
Selena's absence from the Oscars (opens in new tab) this year fanned the flames, and netizens appeared to be taking sides with Hailey losing millions of Instagram followers, while Selena became the first woman to have over 400 million followers on the platform (opens in new tab).
However, the Only Murders in the Building star has now addressed the situation publicly for the first time.
Writing a message to her fans on Instagram stories, Selena confirmed that Hailey had reached out to her and shared that she had been concerned about the death threats the Rhode skincare founder was receiving.
She wrote: "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.
"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.
"I've always advocated for kindness and really want all of this to stop."
Up until now, neither Hailey nor Selena have addressed the online furore. At one of Justin Bieber's recent surprise gigs, the crowd was heard chanting 'f*ck Hailey', and shortly afterwards the singer uploaded a photo of his wife, writing: "Luv u baby."
At the time of writing, Hailey has not commented on Selena's post.
