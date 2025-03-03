Last night saw the 2025 Oscars, with A-listers descending on Hollywood to celebrate the past year in film. And from the star-studded red carpet to the surprise wins of the evening, it was a night for the ages.

Zoe Saldaña was among the big winners of the night, taking home the 'Best Supporting Actress' Oscar for her role in Spanish musical drama Emilia Pérez.

"I am floored by this honour," Saldaña announced as she took to the stage. "Thank you to the Academy for recognising the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita. And talking about powerful women: My fellow nominees, the love and community that you have offered me is a true gift, and I will pay it forward."

Emilia Pérez | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Emilia Pérez follows a Mexican cartel boss retire, and transition into living as a woman, becoming 'Emilia Pérez' with the help of young lawyer Rita Mora Castro (Saldaña).

However, the 2024 film has come under fire for its controversial portrayal of Mexico, with Saldaña's win met with some criticism as a result.

The 46-year-old actress was asked about the controversy following her historic Oscar win, with one interviewer explaining that the film had been "really hurtful" for Mexicans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"First of all, I'm very, very sorry that you and so many Mexicans felt offended," Saldaña publicly responded. "That was never our intention. We spoke and we came from a place of love and I will stand by that.

"I don't share your opinion. For me, the heart of this movie was not Mexico. We weren't making a film about a country. We were making a film about four women, and these women could have been Russian, could have been Dominican, could have been Black from Detroit, could have been from Israel, could have been from Gaza. And these women are still very universal women that are struggling every day at trying to survive systemic oppression. And trying to find their most authentic voices.

"So I will stand by that, but I'm also always open to sit down with all of my Mexican brothers and sisters, and with love and respect, having a great conversation on how Emilia could have been done better. I welcome it."

We will continue to update this story.