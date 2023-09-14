Selena Gomez refused to clap for Chris Brown at the VMAs

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Selena Gomez is known for speaking her mind in every situation. And if she's not speaking up, she often lets her facial expressions speak for her, as she did at this week's MTV VMAs.

While the nominations for Best R&B were being read out on the night, the Only Murders In The Building star was filmed in the audience reacting to what she was hearing.

She started out smiling and clapping, but when Chris Brown's name was called out, the Selena could clearly be seen pointedly not clapping nor smiling. She even scrunched up her face in a show of distaste, then began smiling and cheering again once the next name was read.

Chris, who was nominated for his part on Chloe Bailey's song How Does It Feel, pleaded guilty for physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, according to People. Since then, he has also been accused of allegedly punching Frank Ocean, hitting an unnamed man in Las Vegas, and punching a photographer.

His ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was also granted a restraining order against him after she alleged that he threatened her with violence, and he was also accused by one woman of sexual assault in 2018, and by another of rape in 2022.

While Chris and his team have denied some of the allegations made against him over the years, many members of the public feel uneasy about his continued place in the spotlight.

People praised Selena for her reaction on Twitter, with one person saying: "She represents all of us."

Another wrote: "Exactly, she’s so real," with someone else agreeing: "The realest."

Another person commented on Selena's scrunched-up expression of disgust, writing: "The stank face? She’s so real for that."

Selena Gomez reacting to Chris Brown being nominated at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/ngx4Ep8aD5September 13, 2023 See more

As for Selena, she went home with a VMA award for her collaboration with Rema on the hit song Calm Down which won in the Best Afrobeats category, and her celeb BFF Taylor Swift picked up an incredible nine awards - making her the biggest winner of the night.