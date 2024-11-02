Ryan Reynolds' sweet words about Taylor Swift are going viral
Taylor Swift is one of the most talked-about people in the world, with the second North American leg of her Eras tour in full swing.
It is her friendships and relationships that have been getting the world talking the most however, from her sweet bond with support act Sabrina Carpenter, to the news that she and boyfriend Travis Kelce might be taking the next step.
It was Swift's friendship with Ryan Reynolds that made the most headlines this week, with the singer known to be a very close friend of the family, god mother to his and Blake Lively's children.
This week, the A-list couple visited New Orleans to watch Swift perform in concert. And after the show, in a touching move, Reynolds posted a rare (and now viral) Instagram tribute to his friend.
A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)
A photo posted by on
"When I’m 95 yrs old and my wife and kids wheel me outside and into the sun so I can drink a sandwich, I’ll still be talking about seeing this show in New Orleans," Reynolds posted to Instagram, alongside a carousel of images from the concert. "Not just because it’s one of the best things I’ve seen/heard/felt. And not only because you see the staggering and positive economic impact this tour has on small businesses all over NOLA — a town that’s been thru so much for so long. The main reason I’ll never forget this show is because it brings people together in so many ways. And in 2024, (where that feeling is scarce as hell) it’s a special and incredibly rare thing."
He continued: "I’ve shot movies in New Orleans most of my career. It’s a special place on a normal day — but this weekend, felt like Super Bowl or Mardi Gras had a baby with music.
"I don’t understand the unimaginable work, care, talent and discipline Taylor Swift generates to create an experience like this because I’m not a scientist," his post continued. "It’s an athletic event and a collective cultural phenomenon. It’s gigantic but intimate. The only bummer is she can’t be in the audience to experience what everyone else sees and feels. To watch herself up there is something I wish she could know. But that isn’t physically possible and even if it were, you can’t just get tickets last minute."
Well, this is lovely.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
