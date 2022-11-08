Rihanna's love for her post-partum body is exactly what we need to hear more of

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You would have had to be living under a rock to miss the birth of Rihanna's first baby. Remember the bump-out look announcement?

One word: iconic.

And her maternity style didn't disappoint. From sheer dresses to stringy halters, she spoke about the criticism she received for her pregnancy looks and why women shouldn't feel the need to 'hide their sexy' while they're expecting.

Again: iconic.

And in true Rihanna style, the singer and beauty mogul is continuing to spread the message of confidence by talking about her body after the birth of her son in May.

While on the red carpet for the Wakanda Forever premiere with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, she was asked what her favourite body part was and if it has changed since having a baby.

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores via Getty Images)

And she was quick to answer.

She said: "My booty. Now it's my booty because I got one."

The reporter reminded the star that "booty" was her answer ten years ago. She laughed it off, responding: "How dare me! Well, the answer has not changed."

We absolutely love that it has not changed, and that women can love their bodies in the same way, before and after pregnancy.

Rihanna opened up about life as a new mother, and it is as sweet as we expected.

She told Access: "It feels like disbelief. You look at him and he’s yours, but he’s a stranger and he’s new.

"You’re learning him as he’s learning you and learning the world. It’s an amazing experience. When he looks at me at my eyes, my whole soul is like … I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot. It’s just like dropping, amazing."

Adorable.