Rihanna's love for her post-partum body is exactly what we need to hear more of
All hail Queen RiRi.
You would have had to be living under a rock to miss the birth of Rihanna's first baby. Remember the bump-out look announcement?
One word: iconic.
And her maternity style didn't disappoint. From sheer dresses to stringy halters, she spoke about the criticism she received for her pregnancy looks and why women shouldn't feel the need to 'hide their sexy' while they're expecting.
Again: iconic.
And in true Rihanna style, the singer and beauty mogul is continuing to spread the message of confidence by talking about her body after the birth of her son in May.
While on the red carpet for the Wakanda Forever premiere with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, she was asked what her favourite body part was and if it has changed since having a baby.
And she was quick to answer.
She said: "My booty. Now it's my booty because I got one."
The reporter reminded the star that "booty" was her answer ten years ago. She laughed it off, responding: "How dare me! Well, the answer has not changed."
We absolutely love that it has not changed, and that women can love their bodies in the same way, before and after pregnancy.
Rihanna opened up about life as a new mother, and it is as sweet as we expected.
She told Access: "It feels like disbelief. You look at him and he’s yours, but he’s a stranger and he’s new.
"You’re learning him as he’s learning you and learning the world. It’s an amazing experience. When he looks at me at my eyes, my whole soul is like … I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot. It’s just like dropping, amazing."
Adorable.
Dionne Brighton is a Trainee Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Born in London, Dionne got her degree in English Literature at the University of East Anglia with an special interest in Wellness and Feminism. She loves to write about Women’s health and all things female empowerment.
In her spare time you will find her reading a good book, writing in her journal or fuelling her Asos addiction.
She can’t resist a good groove and sing-a-long, (don't expect Dionne Warwick vocals) and loves a trip to the theatre.
