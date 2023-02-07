Ashton Kutcher says awkward red carpet photos with Reese Witherspoon were meant to prevent affair rumours

In case you hadn't heard this very exciting news: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are starring in Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine together.

But although they play each other's love interests in the upcoming film, fans couldn't help but notice how little chemistry the two have been exhibiting on the red carpet while promoting it. In many photos, the actors are standing apart from each other and looking straight ahead at the cameras while only minimally speaking or otherwise interacting.

Both Reese and Ashton have now addressed the photos, which Ashton's wife Mila Kunis herself also called awkward.

"She even emailed us last night," Reese said of Mila on Today With Hoda & Jenna (via Us Weekly). "She goes, 'You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.'"

Ashton also addressed his wife's feedback, while making some good points about the way the celebrity rumour mill works.

“My wife called me. She texted me and Reese together. She’s like, 'Guys, you gotta, like, act like you each other.' And I’m like, 'What’s going on?'" the actor said in a preview for an episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast (via Us Weekly).

He continued: "Here’s the thing: If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her — the rumour would be that I’m having an affair with her.

"If I stand next to her, I put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that, like, that could be the rumour — the rumour is we don’t like each other. Reese and I are really good friends. We’re really close. I don’t have to defend that. I don’t have to defend it."

Twitter is full of jokes about Reese and Ashton's red carpet demeanour right now.

"I have been laughing all day at the Your Place or Mine premiere/press photos," one person admitted.

"I choose to believe the Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon romcom is about to be so spicy they needed to look like they hated each other for the press tour to avoid drama," someone else said.

Oh dear.