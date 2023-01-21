Reese Witherspoon launches new film to share stories of female empowerment - and we are here for it

Reese Witherspoon (opens in new tab)is a force to be reckoned with.

In recent days she has provided the much-needed inspiration to combat January blues, and that general lack of confidence some may feel about changing careers.

The case in point is the motivational Instagram video Reese posted sharing a "little work advice" on having the confidence to change careers.

Just days later the 46-year-old actor and producer has revealed she has been working on a new project to support and empower women.

Through her production company Hello Sunshine, Reese has partnered with organic pita chips company Stacy's, filmmaker Nisha Ganatra and author Rupi Kaur, to create a film titled Rise, which will air on Amazon Prime.

The Legally Blonde star and Where the Crawdads Sing producer shared an image of her younger self, alongside the promotional campaign for Rise, on her Instagram account to share the news.

The post read: "From the very beginning of my career, there have been women that paved the way for me and helped me Rise. That’s why when I founded #HelloSunshine it was so important to me to create a company dedicated at its core to celebrating women and creating a path forward for future generations.

"RISE, a new film in partnership with Hello Sunshine, @stacys, filmmaker @nisha.ganatra and artist/performer @rupikaur_, showcases the amazing stories of women who have fought to have a seat at the table, for the benefit of everyone that comes behind them. I’m thrilled to announce the film is available to stream on @primevideo.

"Tell me, what has helped you Rise?"

While Stacy's shared a separate post on their online platform, which read: "We made a film! Introducing… RISE.

"Told by some of today’s most renowned storytellers, RISE charts the journeys of resilient women through their ups and downs. These women looked to those who came before to spark the inspiration needed to propel us to greater change! "

Rise documents three females journeys to make their business dreams come true.

The trio are winners of Stacy's Rise Project, which includes Sajani Amarasiri of Kola Goodies, Jocelyn Ramirez from Todo Verde and Maria Jose Palacio who is behind Progeny Coffee.

The film details the ups and downs they have overcome to make their dreams a reality in an aspiring film to encourage every viewer to achieve their dreams too.

We cannot wait to watch!