David and Victoria's wedding speech included a lewd Spice Girls joke
A snippet was shared in their new docu-series
We've all fallen in love with Posh and Becks, David and Victoria Beckham, all over again since the highly-anticipated Beckham series dropped on Netflix.
During the four-part documentary, viewers are given details about their lives that have previously been kept private - from the couple's engagement (Victoria's extensive ring collection aside), to what was really going on behind the scenes during sarong-gate.
We also relive one of the most iconic celebrity weddings of all time - David and Victoria's '90s bash complete with matching purple wedding outfits and thrones. Oh yes.
Footage from the archives has unearthed some moments you might have missed the first time around, including a very fresh-faced Gary Neville making a dirty joke about the Spice Girls and the Bayern Munich football team.
"We've got some distinguished guests present ladies and gentlemen," Gary began. "David said the Spice Girls requested the Bayern Munich team be present today and David was puzzled at this request and asked why."
He then continued: "He said that the Spice Girls replied that they'd love to meet any men that can stay on top for 90 minutes and still come second."
The camera then cuts to David Beckham, who is seen in stitches.
While the joke may be a *tad* crass, fans are still loving it on social media to this day, taking to X (formerly Twitter) after the documentary aired to show their approval.
"The Beckham documentary on Netflix is so good. Crying at Gary Neville's best man speech," wrote one fan online.
The Beckham documentary on Netflix is so good. Crying at Gary Neville's best man speechOctober 5, 2023
While another said: "Gary Neville’s best man speech is iconic!!"
And a third wrote: "Gary Neville's Best Man Speech at David Beckham's wedding had me in stitches... Epic."
Clearly, a popular guy.
It was certainly good to get some light relief from some of the more serious topics discussed within the documentary, which include the pressures of media scrutiny felt by both David and Victoria, as well as the couple candidly opening up about the infamous 2004 affair allegations.
Netflix said of the series: "David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is. From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs.
"The result is an intimate portrait of a man as well as a chronicle of late-modern sports and celebrity culture."
Beckham is available to stream on Netflix now.
