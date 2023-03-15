Rachel Bilson says she didn't orgasm from sex until her late thirties

Rachel Bilson has opened up about not having an orgasm from sex until she was 38, and it's the candid honesty we all needed to hear.

The O.C. star was talking to comedian Whitney Cummings on her podcast Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson when the pair discussed how climaxing was made easier after coming off of birth control.

Whitney shared: "I’m going to say this, wild thing to say: I have not had an orgasm from sex until I went off birth control.

"I’ve never had it in my life until I turned 40."

Responding with her own experience, Rachel said: "I was the same as you. It didn’t happen for me until I was about 38. Isn’t that crazy?"

When Whitney added that before this she had only orgasmed through masturbation (opens in new tab), Rachel added: "Of course, yeah. But not from, like, dick inside."

Whitney continued: "I do hear a lot of women say that they don't have it until after they have a kid. I don't know why."

Orgasm inequality is a very real thing - research has revealed that two out of three women don’t orgasm when they have sex and that women are more likely to fake an orgasm with a partner than with a one-night stand.

So while we're often led to believe that every other sexually active individual is having a rollicking good time every time they get down to it, the truth is that it isn't the case - at all.

While sexual confidence can improve your chances of climax, and sex can still be enjoyable without the big 'O', it's always refreshing to hear people speaking openly about orgasms - including when they don't happen.

Rachel shares her eight-year-old daughter Briar with ex Hayden Christensen. The pair broke up in 2017 after almost ten years together, with Rachel going on to date comedian Bill Hader two years later. However, they are said to have 'amicably' split in 2020.

While the actress didn't elaborate any further on her partner at the time, it's really important that she shared her experience as it's one that many women will be able to relate to.

We are so here for more honest sex chats.