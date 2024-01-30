Paul Mescal's unusual relationship ick has the internet talking

Paul Mescal quickly became the internet's boyfriend after his role in Normal People, and has since gone on to assert himself as a bit of a Hollywood darling. Not only was he nominated for an Academy Award last year (his family's reaction was the sweetest thing we've ever seen), but since his breakout performance in 2020 he has landed roles alongside acting heavyweights like Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Saoirse Ronan.

In his latest film, All of Us Strangers, Paul stars opposite Andrew Scott in the ghost story/drama/romance based on Taichi Yamada's 1987 novel, Strangers, and the pair have been on a press tour to promote the movie. During one interview in particular, the actor - who made Connell's chain a character in its own right - revealed one of his more unusual relationship icks, and while it's a little rogue it makes a lot of sense.

In a hilarious video posted on social media, he explained that people who turn off the downstairs light and run up the stairs is a big no. That's pretty much every single person - including himself, apparently.

Paul said: "Do you know what gives me more of an ick, because I think we all do it, is if you were like, 'Oh, I'm just gonna go down and turn off the lights.' And they're being all chill and then you hear them accelerate up the stairs because they're scared. Because I think we'd all do it. But I think if I was trying to impress someone I'd, like, smoothly walk up the stairs..."

After being asked how he'd feel about someone going upstairs on all fours, he added that he'd be more put off if someone slid down the stairs, saying: "That gives me more of the ick, cause it's not as funny. That would give me the ick. It's just a bit weird. And what, you have to sort of laugh along? It's less of a big gesture."

Viewers are loving the clip, with one fan writing: "Honestly these two are such a tonic, every interview I've seen with them both has made me howl with laughter."

Another added: "Well now we know that the way to Paul’s heart is to run upstairs on all fours as a joke."

Well, the more you know.