The reason behind the Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams split rumours

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams may have come to the end of their love story.

Whilst we don't have confirmation for this from either Paul or Gracie, one eyewitness who spoke to the Daily Mail believes that the couple publicly broke up earlier this month.

"They were sat at a table opposite each other and Paul had his head in his hands as Gracie just sat there crying," said the source, who was dining near the celebs at the restaurant Jolene in London's Newington Green.

"She was crying so much that he then started to cry too," the eyewitness added.

"She eventually got up and walked out of the restaurant while they were halfway through their meal and he was left to pay the bill before leaving shortly afterwards. Everyone saw it all go down, it looked like a break-up, we were just shocked at how public it all was."

As the Mail points out, the alleged incident has happened just weeks after Gracie went home to Cork with Paul to celebrate Christmas with his family.

The Gladiator II actor and the "I Love You, I'm Sorry" singer were rumoured to be dating since July, when they were spotted enjoying what looked like a date at London restaurant BRAT.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Very soon after that, they were seen shopping in Mayfair together.

At the time, a source told The Sun: "Paul and Gracie looked like any other young couple hitting the shops, and they went almost unnoticed. They seemed very relaxed in each other’s company and were busy checking out the posh shops on Bond Street."

And as recently as November, a source said about the couple: "Gracie and Paul are the real deal. They’re at the top of their game and always in communication."

Still, we don't know whether the two actually broke up or just got into a bit of an argument. Fingers crossed it's the latter.