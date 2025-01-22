The reason behind the Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams split rumours
Say it isn't so
Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams may have come to the end of their love story.
Whilst we don't have confirmation for this from either Paul or Gracie, one eyewitness who spoke to the Daily Mail believes that the couple publicly broke up earlier this month.
"They were sat at a table opposite each other and Paul had his head in his hands as Gracie just sat there crying," said the source, who was dining near the celebs at the restaurant Jolene in London's Newington Green.
"She was crying so much that he then started to cry too," the eyewitness added.
"She eventually got up and walked out of the restaurant while they were halfway through their meal and he was left to pay the bill before leaving shortly afterwards. Everyone saw it all go down, it looked like a break-up, we were just shocked at how public it all was."
As the Mail points out, the alleged incident has happened just weeks after Gracie went home to Cork with Paul to celebrate Christmas with his family.
The Gladiator II actor and the "I Love You, I'm Sorry" singer were rumoured to be dating since July, when they were spotted enjoying what looked like a date at London restaurant BRAT.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Very soon after that, they were seen shopping in Mayfair together.
At the time, a source told The Sun: "Paul and Gracie looked like any other young couple hitting the shops, and they went almost unnoticed. They seemed very relaxed in each other’s company and were busy checking out the posh shops on Bond Street."
And as recently as November, a source said about the couple: "Gracie and Paul are the real deal. They’re at the top of their game and always in communication."
Still, we don't know whether the two actually broke up or just got into a bit of an argument. Fingers crossed it's the latter.
-
Why Kate's cancer journey and recovery has been 'harder' than expected
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Katy Perry on the 'weird' thing she and Orlando Bloom kept from her pregnancy
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Yes, you can build strength from home - thanks to a PT's 7 most effective core exercises of all time
Stay-at-home strength and stability? We're all in.
By Anna Bartter
-
Gracie Abrams weighs in on Paul Mescal relationship 'chatter'
Love her response
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Paul Mescal had a surprising response when asked about meeting King Charles
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why the Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams dating rumours are ramping up
We're here for it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones drops another big hint about the Normal People sequel
Please, please, please
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal's Gladiator II trailer is already dividing fans
Some people are upset
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why the internet is convinced that Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams are dating
Is this the celeb couple of the summer?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Normal People's Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones just teased some big 'news'
Sally Rooney fans, unite
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why the Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri romcom rumours are heating up again
Could it be???
By Iris Goldsztajn