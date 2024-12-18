Gracie Abrams weighs in on Paul Mescal relationship 'chatter'

Love her response

Gracie Abrams performs onstage during iHeartRadio Q102&#039;s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at the Wells Fargo Center on December 16, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal have been one of chronic fans' favourite celebrity couples in recent months.

Part of people's curiosity about their relationship lies in their discretion: neither of the stars has directly spoken about their love story, and they have yet to make their red carpet debut together.

So it should come as no surprise that, when Gracie was asked about what it's like navigating her love life in the public eye in a recent interview, her answer was... unrevealing.

"That has nothing to do with me," she told Nylon about the so-called chatter. "It doesn’t affect me." Well, that's good if she's able to ignore it!

The only reason we know about Gracie and Paul dating in the first place is that they've been spotted out and about on a bunch of dates this year, including at a restaurant in London and shopping at posh stores together, as noted by E! News.

Most recently, the two were (finally!) photographed posing together at the after-party for the Gladiator II premiere. In the photo, they looked pretty cosy and comfortable with each other, but still, that's all we have to go off of right now.

Before Gracie, Paul famously dated singer Phoebe Bridgers for two years, from 2020 to 2022. The reason they broke up is unclear, but it's thought to involve Phoebe's closeness with Bo Burnham at the time, whom she ended up dating after things ended with Paul.

Meanwhile, Gracie has been making all sorts of headlines lately, including because she opened for Taylor Swift's final Eras Tour date in early December. "It felt like the last day of school backstage," she told Nylon about the milestone. "Everyone was walking around with their [Eras Tour] books, signing each other’s books. We were all walking around with Sharpies."

Gracie also performed on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, a performance which caught the eye of one Barbra Streisand, and drew attention to the singer's "nepo baby" status (she's the daughter of filmmaker J.J. Abrams).

