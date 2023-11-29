Paris Hilton addresses 'vicious' comments about her son's head in a new interview

Paris Hilton announced the birth of her daughter last week, ten months after the arrival of her first child, her son Phoenix. The hotel heiress and her husband Carter Reum were excited to share that they had expanded their family over Thanksgiving, with the pair gathering family members for a 'surprise' before introducing their daughter, London.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Paris said: "Everyone thought, like, a magician was coming - like we have a performer coming in. So everyone's all excited. I walk in just holding a pink blanket with the baby and everybody was sitting there like, 'What?'"

Similarly, the couple kept their first pregnancy under wraps too, with Paris telling Harpers Bazaar earlier this year that 'we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves.'

However, last month Paris found herself addressing nasty comments about her son after sharing photos of him on Instagram. She had uploaded sweet pictures of Phoenix during his first trip to New York City, but the photos were met with a wave of cruel comments about his appearance, with trolls mocking his head size. At the time, Paris released a statement calling out the comments and sharing that it 'hurts [her] heart more than words can describe.'

In a new interview with People, the star said that she would normally ignore negativity online but her 'mama bear instincts' kicked in, leading her to publicly acknowledge and criticise those who had been 'vicious' about her son's appearance.

She explained: "Usually, I wouldn't even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world. I couldn't believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby. And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him."

However, alongside the onslaught of cruel comments from trolls, Paris said that she also received a lot of support from people online, for which she is 'so grateful'.

She added: "It makes me feel so grateful knowing that there's so many people in the world that love and support me. Sticking up for me meant the world to me, and to have people looking out for Phoenix in that way, it meant a lot.

"That just meant a lot to me, to see how much love there is for me and my son. So anyone reading this, thank you so much. I really, really appreciate everyone looking out for us."