Pamela Anderson has spoken out about her Oscars snub for ‘The Last Showgirl’

Pamela Anderson is one of the most talked-about women in the world, returning to the spotlight this year in acclaimed Gia Coppola drama, The Last Showgirl.

Anderson's leading performance has been positively received, earning the 57-year-old critical acclaim over award season, including a Golden Globe nomination and a Screen Actors Guild nod.

THE LAST SHOWGIRL | Official Trailer | In theaters January 10 - YouTube Watch On

However, despite being predicted as one of the frontrunners for an Oscar, Anderson was not nominated for a 'Best Actress' Academy Award.

The 'Best Actress' Oscar nominees instead this year are: Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Mikey Madison (Anora), Demi Moore (The Substance) and Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here).

And while fans have been outraged by Anderson's Academy Award "snub", the actress has insisted that for her, the "win is in the work".

"No nomination for the Oscar, but I couldn’t even imagine that," Anderson explained of the situation in a recent interview with ELLE. "I did get a SAG nomination, which is really exciting and…all of this is just unexpected and exciting.

"I always say the win is in the work,” she continued. "I got to do something I really love, and I needed to do that for my soul.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“That’s what I like to do, and I think we can lose sight of that sometimes in this whole crazy awards season. But it’s nice to be recognised, and it’s all a bonus.”

A post shared by Pamela Anderson (@pamelaanderson) A photo posted by on

Anderson has previously described accepting her role in The Last Showgirl as "instinctive".

"I remember coming out of my garden, getting a message from [my son] Brandon and sitting at my computer and reading the script," she recalled in an interview with Variety. "And I thought, ‘This is it'. This is my opportunity to pour my entire life experience into something, a woman who is so well written, well rounded, flawed, interesting, complex. It was just a breathtaking piece of work. I’ve never had that feeling before."

The Last Showgirl is available to watch in cinemas now.