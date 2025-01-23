The Oscars nominations are here - and there are some big surprises
Following a delay in releasing the Academy Awards nominations, the list of potential Oscar winners for 2025 is finally here. This year, the final list of Academy Awards nominees was shared by Bottoms star Rachel Sennott and SNL favourite Bowen Yang live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.
With the 2025 Academy Awards due to take place on Sunday 2nd March, we now know which stars are in for a chance at taking home the coveted golden statuette. While the Golden Globes winners and BAFTA nominations have been an interesting indication of who could expect to win an Oscar this year, the shortlist has been eagerly anticipated.
Films that have been widely recognised include Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist and Conclave, while Ariana Grande received her first Academy Award nomination for her role in Wicked. Cynthia Erivo is also in the running for the Best Actress award for her performance as Elphaba, and she's up against Demi Moore once again. The Substance actress won the award in the same the category at this year's Golden Globes.
For Best Actor, Timothée Chalamet, Adrien Brody and Ralph Fiennes have been nominated, and in the Best Film category it's a battle between the likes of The Substance, Wicked, Emilia Pérez and A Complete Unknown.
Take a look at the full list of Academy Award nominees for 2025:
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part 2
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jaques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Mikey Madison, Anora
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Demi Moore, The Substance
Karla Sofia Gascón, Emilia Perez
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Timothée Chalamet’s, A Complete Unknown
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Animated Feature Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part 2
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part 2
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
International Feature Film
I’m Still Here
The Girl with the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Makeup and Hair Styling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Music (Original Score)
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Music (Original Song)
El Mal – Emilia Pérez
The Journey – The Six Triple Eight
Like a Bird – Sing Sing
Mi Camino – Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late – Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Live Action Short Film
Alien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part 2
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part 2
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
The Oscars 2024 nominations are finally here - and there are some big surprises
Who is set to win big at the 96th Academy Awards?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
9 Films That Never Won An Oscar But Should
Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t the only one to have had his share of award snubs, but it’s hard to believe some of the films that have missed out on the biggest prizes in Hollywood. So as the world turns its attention to The Academy Awards for another year, we look back at the greatest pictures to have never bagged an Oscar. And there are some serious shockers.
By Jessica Bridgeman