The Oscars nominations are here - and there are some big surprises

Following a delay in releasing the Academy Awards nominations, the list of potential Oscar winners for 2025 is finally here. This year, the final list of Academy Awards nominees was shared by Bottoms star Rachel Sennott and SNL favourite Bowen Yang live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

With the 2025 Academy Awards due to take place on Sunday 2nd March, we now know which stars are in for a chance at taking home the coveted golden statuette. While the Golden Globes winners and BAFTA nominations have been an interesting indication of who could expect to win an Oscar this year, the shortlist has been eagerly anticipated.

Films that have been widely recognised include Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist and Conclave, while Ariana Grande received her first Academy Award nomination for her role in Wicked. Cynthia Erivo is also in the running for the Best Actress award for her performance as Elphaba, and she's up against Demi Moore once again. The Substance actress won the award in the same the category at this year's Golden Globes.

For Best Actor, Timothée Chalamet, Adrien Brody and Ralph Fiennes have been nominated, and in the Best Film category it's a battle between the likes of The Substance, Wicked, Emilia Pérez and A Complete Unknown.

Take a look at the full list of Academy Award nominees for 2025:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part 2

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jaques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Mikey Madison, Anora

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Demi Moore, The Substance

Karla Sofia Gascón, Emilia Perez

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Timothée Chalamet’s, A Complete Unknown

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part 2

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part 2

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

International Feature Film

I’m Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Makeup and Hair Styling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Music (Original Song)

El Mal – Emilia Pérez

The Journey – The Six Triple Eight

Like a Bird – Sing Sing

Mi Camino – Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late – Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Live Action Short Film

Alien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part 2

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part 2

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked