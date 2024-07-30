Noah and Tish Cyrus are pictured together for first time since feud rumours began

Miley Cyrus' younger sister Noah Cyrus and their mum Tish Cyrus have been pictured out and about together for the first time since rumours of a feud between the two women began to spread.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Noah and Tish can be seen outside the Encino Financial Center in Los Angeles. The "estranged mother and daughter spent over two hours at the center that offers financial management and law advice," a witness told the Mail.

The mum of five was wearing a grey sweatshirt with olive green wide trousers and rubber slides, and accessorised with a black Celine handbag, aviator sunglasses and hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Noah wore a black graphic tee, off-white sweatpants, and mesh ballet flats. She was carrying a bottle of Gatorade.

Tish and Noah haven't been seen in public together since we first caught wind of an alleged feud dividing the Cyrus family.

The drama (which the Cyruses haven't directly addressed) apparently means that there have been two factions within the family: on one side Tish, Miley, Brandi and Trace Cyrus, and on the other Noah, Braison, and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Theories first began springing up about what was happening among the Cyruses when Noah and Braison skipped their mum's wedding to Dominic Purcell in August 2023, and accelerated when Miley omitted to thank dad Billy Ray in her Grammys acceptance speech in early February 2024.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And then, later that month, an anonymous source claimed that Tish had "stolen" Dominic from Noah, who had previously dated him.

"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," the source told Us Weekly. They added: "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."

Though it's still unclear where Tish and Noah's relationship stands these days, the youngest Cyrus daughter did offer her mum an olive branch in May, in the form of an Instagram Story wishing her a happy birthday.