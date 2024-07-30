Noah and Tish Cyrus are pictured together for first time since feud rumours began

Mum and daughter were spotted out in Los Angeles

Tish Cyrus and Noah Cyrus attend the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Miley Cyrus' younger sister Noah Cyrus and their mum Tish Cyrus have been pictured out and about together for the first time since rumours of a feud between the two women began to spread.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Noah and Tish can be seen outside the Encino Financial Center in Los Angeles. The "estranged mother and daughter spent over two hours at the center that offers financial management and law advice," a witness told the Mail.

The mum of five was wearing a grey sweatshirt with olive green wide trousers and rubber slides, and accessorised with a black Celine handbag, aviator sunglasses and hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Noah wore a black graphic tee, off-white sweatpants, and mesh ballet flats. She was carrying a bottle of Gatorade.

Tish and Noah haven't been seen in public together since we first caught wind of an alleged feud dividing the Cyrus family.

The drama (which the Cyruses haven't directly addressed) apparently means that there have been two factions within the family: on one side Tish, Miley, Brandi and Trace Cyrus, and on the other Noah, Braison, and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Theories first began springing up about what was happening among the Cyruses when Noah and Braison skipped their mum's wedding to Dominic Purcell in August 2023, and accelerated when Miley omitted to thank dad Billy Ray in her Grammys acceptance speech in early February 2024.

And then, later that month, an anonymous source claimed that Tish had "stolen" Dominic from Noah, who had previously dated him.

"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," the source told Us Weekly. They added: "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."

Though it's still unclear where Tish and Noah's relationship stands these days, the youngest Cyrus daughter did offer her mum an olive branch in May, in the form of an Instagram Story wishing her a happy birthday.

Noah Cyrus wishes mum Tish Cyrus a happy birthday.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Noah Cyrus / Instagram)
