Why people are claiming Tish Cyrus 'stole' her daughter Noah's boyfriend

Tish Cyrus has been married to actor Dominic Purcell since 2023, but word is now going around that she may have "stolen" her husband from daughter Noah Cyrus.

"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," a source told Us Weekly, adding that Tish "was aware" that Noah, now 24, was dating Dominic, 54, at the time.

Tish, who is 56 and also mum to famous popstar Miley Cyrus, has previously explained that she sent the Prison Break star a DM soon after her breakup from ex-husband Billy Ray — Noah and Miley's dad.

Fans have been aware of drama within the Cyrus clan since two of Tish' children — Noah and Braison — decided to skip her wedding to Dominic, while her children Miley, Brandi and Trace were in attendance.

More recently, Miley snubbed dad Billy Ray in her acceptance speech at the Grammys, leading fans to believe the family is divided into two sides right now.

"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," Us Weekly's source added. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."

Tish and Billy Ray announced their divorce back in 2022, after 28 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences," per Us Weekly. This was the third time one of them had filed for divorce, though they ended up cancelling the first two filings and working on their marriage.

When Tish filed the third time, she wrote in the documents that she and Billy Ray had not "cohabited as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years."

Speaking to People recently, Tish revealed how difficult the divorce had been for her. "I thought I was going to be alone forever," she said. "And that was one of the times that I had the crippling breakdown of anxiety. I joke about it and say I had a complete psychological breakdown. There were 30 days where I was not eating, sleeping, just felt like I was just coming out of my skin. And it was really scary."